Ron Colone: Here’s to nicknames

I was surfing the internet, looking for an article that might capture my interest — maybe something having to do with astronomy or psychology or ancient civilizations, but then, when I clicked on the sports page to briefly check the scores, my attention got completely hijacked when a box popped up containing five “This Day in History” tidbits. One of them read: (on this day in 1918) “Kid Gleason replaces Pants Rowland as the White Sox manager.”
Wow! Those are some names for ya!
I’ve always loved nicknames. When I was growing up, everyone in my group of friends had a nickname: Spiff, Speen, Spoon, Sparky, Gill, Gabe, Guns, Goober, Shrod, Sheepdog, Habes. And Decky, Bean, Bag and Bubba, to name but a few.
It wasn’t just a kid thing either. At weddings and family get-togethers, many of my adult relatives were called by their nicknames, including Goody, K.O., Sunday, Lips, The Rock and Bonehead. It was mostly men, but even my mom was called by a nickname — “Nud,” short for Nadine, which was short for Donatina.
Nicknames have been around for thousands of years, bestowing immortality upon culturally significant figures all over the world.
There are some we know with “the” nicknames, such as Alexander the Great, Pliny the Elder, Ivan the Terrible, Vlad the Impaler, Richard the Lionheart and Erik the Red.
There are ones based on physical features, like Edward Longshanks or Ol’ Blue Eyes, and others based on place of origin, like The Cincinnati Kid or Minnesota Fats.
Our national story is scattered with colorful nicknames of presidents: Honest Abe, Old Hickory, “Ike,” FDR, JFK, LBJ and Dubya; generals: Stonewall Jackson and Black Jack Pershing; stars of the Wild West: Buffalo Bill and Calamity Jane; outlaws and gangsters like Billy the Kid, Pretty Boy Floyd or Joe Bananas; entertainers such as Groucho, Bing and Bogie, to our recently deceased Supreme Court Justice, The Notorious RBG.
Musicians have great nicknames, like Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Fats Waller, Jelly Roll Morton, Yardbird Parker, Satchmo, Dizzy, Big Mama Thornton, Memphis Minnie, Ma Rainey, Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, Leadbelly, Pinetop Perkins, T-Bone Walker, Lightnin’ Hopkins, King Curtis, Lady Day and The Boss. All names from the 20th century, but the tradition continues, in strong form, especially among the rappers.
Sportswriters in the early to mid-20th century coined classic, legendary sports nicknames, like “The Galloping Ghost,” “The Iron Horse” and “The Yankee Clipper." But as poetic and dramatic as they are, I can’t imagine sitting there talking to Joe DiMaggio saying, “Hey, Yankee Clipper,” or to Lou Gehrig saying, “Hey. Iron Horse.” So I go for the names like Dr. J, Magic, Babe, Deacon, Catfish, Crazy Legs, Butterbean, Cornbread, Yogi, Sugar Ray, Flo-Jo, and one of my favorites — Oil Can Boyd.
We give nicknames to places, towns, cities, highways, buildings and landmarks — the Badlands, the Big Apple, the Big Easy, Big Ben, The Strip, The Brickyard, 30 Rock and The Gateway to the West.
Nicknames lend color, closeness and familiarity. They’re folksy, friendly, fun and definitely nonbureaucratic.
Most of us tend to lose the nicknames of our youth once we get jobs and get on in the world, but in my case, it was a job that re-established a nickname I’ve had since I was 13. Someone else in the office had the same first name, so to distinguish between us, they called me by my initials.
This past year, after many years of not going by that name except with certain people I played ball with in junior high and high school, I found myself signing off on virtually every correspondence with that name, those initials. As a result, more people started calling me it — and I like it!
So, here’s to nicknames.
To color, and fun and friendly feeling;
to who you are,
where you’ve been,
and what you want to be.
