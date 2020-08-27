Debbie Roberts Loucks: A horseperson's guide to the Equus language

If you appreciate horses and need a little confidence, this guide can help you replace your fears with understanding and, even, empathy for the flight animal whose instinct it is to default to fear.
You can’t quite call yourself a horseperson if you haven’t had a horse turn out from under you while riding, or make a 180-degree spin at the sight of something spooky and leave you on the ground wondering what set him off. You haven’t finished your equine education if you haven’t been kicked or bitten by a horse who tried his hardest to warn you to stay back.
It's no wonder you need some confidence — and a helpful guide to their language, Equus.
Fear and escape are a horse’s first instinct when they encounter anything new. Horses are neophobic. Until they have seen an object backward and forward and upside down, they don’t trust it to be innocuous. And horses are more leery of us than we are of them — even domestic horses.
Growing up with horses, I was fortunate to spend enough time with them to learn the basics of Equus:
- 1. Read your horse’s body language.
Ears are clear indicators of expression. They convey relaxation and contentment when they are floppy, but even if your horse is dozing you may see him point an ear in the direction of a new sound and, then, relax again if unconcerned. Ears that are erect and pointed forward seem to bring his whole body to attention while he checks out whatever has created the elevated adrenaline in his body. Ears pinned all the way back on his neck is a warning to whatever his eyes are locked on that they better step back.
Tension in the muscles of the jaw, lips, eyes and neck can indicate stress.
An even more subtle communication of body language is the movement of the feet. It is said that the one who moves the feet of another is the leader. In ground training, it is very important to establish good ground manners with your horse. When leading the trained horse, he should move respectfully with you and stand still when your feet stop moving.
You should strive to never get in a pulling match that you will lose. If your horse reacts to something and pulls away, stand your ground and let him be stopped by the lead rope and come back to you. In training, it's best to have a lead that is at least 12 feet long.
Further, this is an extremely important point when trailer loading. Don’t let your horse pull you out of the trailer as you start to load. Get a longer lead, if necessary, and plant your feet while he settles and focuses on you again. Any fisherman knows the concept: Give line and take it back. The goal is to have the horse recognize your body language as the leader of foot movement.
- 2. Understand the horse’s priorities and sense of smell.
Horses have a great sense of smell, as you might expect, and they prioritize potential danger by taking in molecules of their surroundings through their nostrils and experience. Being neophobic, they avoid going in the direction of the scent. If your horse snorts, he is likely blowing off his olfactory plate to get a fresh whiff of the object or environment as a precaution to avoid danger. Pay attention to those snorts as he might be ready to take flight, or jump in your lap for protection.
- 3. Bear in mind that keen hearing is more than just sounds in the distance.
Horses can actually synchronize their heart rates in a herd or when they are with you as their companion. Being herd animals, this is important for their survival. They can hear our heartbeats and our breathing, too. If your heart starts to race quickly out of fear or excitement, theirs will, too. And if our breathing gets shallow, we tend to raise our heart rate.
- 4. Learn diaphragmatic breathing.
Not only will breathing more slowly and deeply be calming to your horse, it is a healthier state for you, too. The diaphragm is a large muscle below your chest cavity that can help fill the lungs with more air. Deep breathing slows our heart rate, oxygenates our body and leads to a more enjoyable environment. Find an opportunity to join a group of content horses in a pasture — you’ll feel a sense of peace that comes from deep relaxation.
- 5. Observe and use hierarchy to anticipate behaviors.
There is definitely a hierarchy of leadership in every herd. Usually, the herd leader is a mare who is the matriarch and protector of the band of horses, whether wild or in pasture. When catching horses from the herd, bear in mind who is going to be bonded and upset if they don’t go together. Introducing a new horse to the herd should be first over a fence between them and a watchful eye to keep everyone safe.
- 6. Recognize herd-bound behavior before it becomes dangerous.
Horses tend to bond very quickly once they are comfortable with each other; some more than others. Sometimes separating them can be so upsetting that you might worry they will hurt themselves trying to reunite. Simply going for a ride on one alone can become an impossible task. Watch for this stressful situation and separate the bonded pair before it becomes dangerous. You may need to rotate with a nearby neighbor until it subsides.
When you understand your horse’s needs and nature, you can form a deeper bond, better communication and a safer interaction every day with your partner. This guide is but a primer to the amazing things you can learn about your horse.
