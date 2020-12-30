Ron Colone: A most memorable year

Had you asked people a year ago, "What was the most memorable year?" the answers would have been all over the board, based on personal experiences, such as a marriage, a vacation, a championship season, senior year at school or other life milestones.
After what we’ve just been through, however, and with what we are told still lies ahead, 2020 will probably shoot to the top of the list of most memorable year ever — which clearly is not the same as most cherished year ever.
Normally, years are remembered and deemed remarkable based on events, such as the moon landing, the atomic bomb or the tearing down of the Berlin Wall, but in 2020, it’s not the events that make it a standout year (although there were a few personal events for me that make it so), but rather the conditions and circumstances under which we all existed.
It was the year we pantomimed hugs because we couldn’t make physical contact with each other; the year we wore masks; the year kids attended school online, looking into a computer screen. It was the year we didn’t go to restaurants, or gather with our friends and families, even for the holidays. All these things, because it was the Year of COVID-19.
Think what you may about it, but the impact it had on our day-to-day lives was huge. It forced us to change our behavior. A similar thing happened during World War II (which, by the way, ended in 1945, the year that now gets moved down to No. 2 on my list of our most memorable years, just ahead of No. 3 — 1969.)
In those years of war, our government imposed limits on how much gas and butter and sugar and milk, meat and coffee and wood and silk we (or our parents, or their parents) were allowed to buy. I’m sure there were some people who complained about it, but in general Americans embraced the opportunity to take part in the sacrifice for the common good, and because it affected the whole country, it was something that drew us together — as Americans!
It wasn’t looked at as a threat to our freedom but, rather, a necessary step we would take together to dispense with the threat to our freedom. How different the response between then (when crisis drew us together) and now (when it splits us in two.)
Today, and in the days surrounding, we stand at the doorway that opens to a new year and closes on the old one. In some places and some supposedly primitive cultures, and in some soul groups and social circles, they call this the "Wishing Night,” not to be confused with the Muslim “Night of Wishes,” though both call on the angels, or in some cases, “the cloud people,” to carry our prayers.
Whether you believe in angels or the power of prayer, or not, you can still, on the “Wishing Night,” summon a higher vision and project it through the doorway to help shed light on what a better world might look like.
In mine, we gather with friends and family and “new people,” too, with warm hearts and open minds, celebrating a shared experience and appreciating our diversity. There’s hugging and good food and hardy drink and live music, and a lot more love and laughter than there is now; and kindness and cooperation, and travel and adventure, and caring for each other, and a shared feeling of pride because there’s something to be proud of; and a sense of responsibility — for ourselves, our families, our communities, our country, the world and our planet.
So, what about you — what’s your wished-for world look like?
Perhaps if we hold such visions in our hearts and cast them forward, we will find ourselves in a time, a year, that will be as memorable for its highs as 2020 is for its lows.
