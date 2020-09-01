Ron Colone: Acts of God or natural disasters?

Sure enough, every time we get some big disaster, especially when there are multiple disasters happening at the same time — like fires, floods and hurricanes, not to mention a pandemic — I hear people start to kick around the term “biblical,” as if to compare these events to the locusts, the frogs, the river of blood and the other plagues of the Bible.

On the one hand, I think it’s a short-sighted, self-centered way of looking at things. I mean, we’ve always had floods and fires and earthquakes and storms and avalanches and volcanoes and mudslides and … you name it.

From the tsunami that wiped out the inhabitants of the North Sea Islands 8,200 years ago to the sandstorms that destroyed entire villages in Norway in 3,500 BC to the 300-year drought in the Mediterranean between 1,200 to 1,400 BC to the eruption of Mount Vesuvius, which buried Pompeii in the first century, to the Antioch earthquake, which killed a quarter-million people in Syria in the sixth century, to the Shaanxi earthquake of the 16th century, which killed 830,000 people, to the Yangtzee River flood in 1931, which killed 4 million people, and right on through to the hurricanes Andrew, Irma, Harvey and Katrina.

There has probably never been a time in the 12.5 billion-year history of this planet where we have not had ongoing natural disasters, so to think that our time is different and that we are suddenly witnessing divine intervention seems egotistical.

On the other hand, as anyone who has ever been refused reimbursement for a canceled plane flight knows, we do often refer to these events as “acts of God.”