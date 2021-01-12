Ron Colone: Capitol Hill, and one for the record

When I had an office and a desk at the newspaper building, and I would go in to do work from there, unlike now when everything is sent electronically, I would sometimes play tour guide for the elementary school classrooms that came in on field trips. One of the things I would show them were the hardbound volumes of old newspapers going back 75 years.

I would pick a kid and ask, 'When were you born?' Then I would turn to the paper that was published closest to that date to show what was happening in the town at that time. My editor said, "That’s one of the reasons newspapers are important; they provide an historical record of the events that take place."

With that in mind, I find it hard — on this first Thursday of 2021, my first deadline of the 25th year of this column — to write about anything other than the attack on the United States Capitol by thousands of angry American citizens. I note the date, Jan. 6, 2021, that it may be registered alongside Dec. 7, 1941, Sept. 11, 2001, Nov. 22, 1963, and other infamous dates in U.S. history (including Aug. 24, 1814, April 12, 1861, and April 15, 1865).

They came from all over the country, wearing hats and waving flags emblazoned with the name of the 45th president, to protest an election they believed, and he claimed, was fraudulent, even though election officials from every state and from both parties, as well as the workers in the trenches, and every court in which a legal challenge was filed, vouched for the integrity of the results. They came because they believed their freedoms and rights had been whittled away and confiscated, and because they’d grown tired of rules regarding public health and safety in the time of a pandemic.