Ron Colone: Commemoration of a March 12 holiday

It’s funny, the stuff that stays with you. Like the birthdays of the kids I went to grade school with.
Every year, on certain days, I wake up and I go, oh, it’s Billy’s birthday today, or Peggy’s, Sandy’s, Brian’s. And these aren’t even the ones who were my close friends. These are just things I remember from some classroom calendar or from a mom bringing in cupcakes more than 50 years ago.
Long before social media, I was regularly shocking people from my past by contacting them on their birthday to say happy birthday. Judging by their reaction, my impression is that this faculty for recalling birth dates of people who were in my life a long time ago, but not since, is regarded as unusual. Maybe, but it’s nothing compared to my sister. She basically remembers the birthday of every person she’s ever met, or darn near.
One birthday I always remember, one not of an old friend or classmate but of someone who was a huge influence on me, is March 12 — Jack Kerouac. I commemorate the day as a holiday on my personal calendar, to acknowledge the significance of Jack Kerouac, the writer.
He opened my circuits to that spontaneous style of writing that revs up inside you and pours out without thinking much about where it’s going, or sometimes even what it’s saying, focused instead on reaching out, or in, to grab hold of the heart that it might grab hold of the hand. to find the rhythm, and follow the sound that forms the phrases and shapes the sentences. And when it happens. the words and the movement and the meaning all seem to find each other and coalesce into some kind of magic carpet that carries us. writer and reader, along in a flurry of images and sensations.
I usually celebrate the occasion by reading a random passage from one of the many Kerouac books that can be found on our living room bookshelves. Like today’s, which went: “Everything is going to the beat — the beat generation, the beat to keep, the beat of the heart, it’s being beat and down in the world like in ancient civilizations the boatmen rowing galleys to a beat, servants spinning pottery to a beat.”
In the same way I was influenced by Kerouac’s rhythms and phrases, he was influenced by the rhythms and phrases of the bebop jazz musicians of the 1940s and ‘50s — Monk and Dizzy and “The Bird” Charlie Parker who, I come to find out, died on Kerouac’s 33rd birthday. He was just one year older than Kerouac, 34, when he died, though the coroner who performed the autopsy guessed him to be closer to 60, such was the extent of the havoc he wrought on his body through prolonged drug and alcohol abuse.
It was just one of the ways in which the two men were similar, for Kerouac died young too, at 47, from an internal hemorrhage caused by cirrhosis, the result of longtime alcohol abuse.
As for other similarities, both were fierce nonconformists, architects and developers of a new style of artistic expression, marked by spontaneity, improvisation and rapid-fire phrasing. Both became unwilling leaders of cultural movements that flowed forth from their creative works, and both became patron saints of the next generation of rebels.
I always commemorate Kerouac’s birthday, not to glorify lives of debauchery, but to honor and encourage lives of full and fearless experience and expression.
If the Fourth of July is the day to celebrate freedom, then on my calendar, March 12 is the day to celebrate freedom of expression, as exemplified through the works of Charlie Parker and Jack Kerouac
