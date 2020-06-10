Ron Colone: Deciding what we really want to be

The Zen concept of stillness refers to the quiet at the center, unbothered mind, unconstricted heart, unperturbed awareness.

While I understand and embrace stillness as a mental/emotional/spiritual concept, the physicist in me knows, from a physical standpoint, nothing in the universe remains still. Everything is moving, all the time, from the most massive galaxies to the tiniest sub-atomic particles. The question is what are we moving toward and what are we moving away from?

I ask that of our country, and since we are the country, I’m asking it of all of us.

Before anyone gets defensive, let’s admit each and every one of us have, on occasion, said or done things we’re not proud of, stupid, hurtful, selfish things, words said in haste, reactions out of fear or anger. I know I have, and if I could edit the tape, those are the things I would cut out, not because I’m afraid of looking dumb or foolish but because they do not reflect the truth of my heart, or the person I aspire to be.

Ron Colone: Yes, all things truly do matter So, these things matter, or they should to you, me and every one of us.

There is a story I used to tell about a wild, surreal all-night experience I had involving a bar, bus, photomat, laundromat, donut shop, dump truck, dog obedience class and me sauntering naked through some stranger’s living room. I told it on many occasions because I thought it was funny.

Over time, though, I came to realize maybe it wasn’t as funny as I thought, because on more than one occasion it wasn’t well-received, leaving an awkward, sullied feeling in its wake. I stopped telling it.

I wonder, can’t we do the same with the stories we tell as a nation? For instance, the ones that would suggest there are fundamental differences in human beings related to the color of our skin, or the fictional tale that pretends all people in America get treated equally and fairly under the law, and that if someone is harassed or beaten up by a police officer it’s probably because they were in a place they shouldn’t have been, doing something they shouldn’t have been doing, and therefore they probably deserved it.