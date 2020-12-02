Ron Colone: Don’t forget your history

I was driving over the Pass in the early morning light, and Bob Marley came on the radio. The song was “Rat Race,” from the Rastaman Vibration album. In the last verse he sings, “Don’t forget your history / know your destiny.”
I recalled that line later, while watching the national news and listening to a report about how divided we are as a nation, as evidenced by the recent election results in which 25 states on the electoral map are blue and 25 are red — 80 million votes to 74 million votes, signifying, perhaps, support for their guy and what he represents, but even more strongly against the other guy and what he represents, with no apparent middle ground.
It reminded me that we’ve been divided as a nation before, in the 1860s, so, with Marley’s admonishment in mind, I decided to look into the history to illuminate myself as to what steps were taken to reunite the states and the people after the Civil War.
The first step in the strategy chosen by Abraham Lincoln was leniency. He felt that it was the responsibility of the winning side to show kindness and compassion to people on the other side, to not gloat or think that the winning gives them the right to punish. In other words, the plan was to make it as easy as possible for the ones who had been defeated to move in the direction of peaceful reconciliation.
At the same time, certain concessions would have to be agreed upon by the losing side. In the post-Civil War period, it meant that all Americans, but specifically Southerners, would have to accept and agree to laws that prohibited slavery (the 13th Amendment), that granted the rights of citizenship to all persons (the 14th Amendment), and that gave Black men (but not women of any color) the right to vote (the 15th Amendment.) All three of these actions taken by the government were instituted to acknowledge and begin to rectify the fact that Blacks in this country were not treated fairly — (and we’re still dealing with this).
Rather than talk about how contagious the virus is, consider for a moment how contagious a smile is, and how infectious emotions can be, positive or negative.
Following a course set in motion by Lincoln before he was assassinated, moderate Republicans and Democrats from both sides believed that it was the responsibility of the government to take actions and put forth messages that would promote unity. They believed that if these things were done, then gradually the people of the nation would adopt an attitude of national unity. Likewise, citizens had a responsibility to serve the tenets of the nation, to educate themselves and to do their best to promote peace, harmony and cooperation.
Essential to the strategy was an understanding that change would not occur overnight. The tensions and cultural divisions between the sides had grown deep and would require time and trust to be transmuted.
A restored or enhanced sense of unity between the North and the South was eventually bolstered when they were called upon to fight side by side in war against a common enemy — first Spain, then later in the World Wars.
This is not to suggest that sectional (and certainly not racial) reconciliation had or ever has been fully achieved but to merely note that we have been divided before and we got past it. It’s neither inevitable nor is it irreversible.
Drawing from the lessons of history, here is the strategy in a nutshell:
- Show kindness and compassion to people with differing views;
- The government must take action and speak words that promote unity, and the people must strive to establish peace, harmony and cooperation;
- Join in effort against a common enemy.
Regarding this last point, hopefully, this time, it will not involve a war or a foreign menace but, rather, we can unite to combat some internal or domestic threat that would look to separate us as a nation from within.
Yes, all of this from a song.
Essential Ron Colone: A collection of musings from columnist Ron Colone
It is hard to provide a short bio for Ron Colone. Writer, performer, business owner, concert promoter, music historian, baseball fan, proud son of Detroit for a start. There's so much more. We at the Santa Ynez Valley News have been lucky to work with Ron in various roles for more than 30 years, and we want to make sure you have a chance to read more of his thoughtful and insightful work. Here are a few of our favorites, let us know if you remember one that we missed and we can add it in.
I don’t know, maybe it’s because I’ve been reading these great epic novels lately, which follow a group of close comrades and crisscrossing fr…
My gal said, "I liked it better when we didn’t know peoples’ politics." She was referring to the ways in which some people make it known on so…
Occasionally I like to scan through a list of odds-and-ends trivia that appears on a website I sometimes visit. I was doing so today, when I c…
I was in the market, refilling my water jugs, gloves on as they have been for the past month whenever I go out in public. Most of the people a…
I don’t know if that was normal or an unusually high or low week for me, but I do know Americans spend, on average, five hours, 24 minutes a d…
There are certain days, certain moments, certain events embedded so deeply and that stick out so vividly in memory they’re always right there …
There was this kid on my basketball team when I was growing up, and boy, could he shoot free throws.
There’s this dude who haunts my dreams. Actually, it’s not in my dreams where he haunts me but on the street, walking around town.
Good friends are like trampolines. They’re there to catch you when you fall, then they bounce you back up again. They have enough give in them…
Iwas walking up to the corner, and there was a car stopped in the street next to me, waiting to make a right turn. I was still probably 20 yar…
They wanted balloons for the celebration, but the guy at the balloon store said they couldn’t get us a helium tank because there’s a shortage …
One of the best ones I’ve heard in a while comes from University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh — Go Blue! — who instructs his player…
As the sportswriter for the newspaper, I was on assignment to cover the first professional boxing event at our local casino, and what an event…
Steve Bannon told President Trump to “throw some haymakers.” As a boxing and hockey fan, I knew what he meant.
As I was gearing up for my trip, knowing I was headed for hot and humid weather, I decided to buy a couple of white T-shirts to help control t…
One of my memories from grade school days was taking chalkboard erasers down to the janitor’s room, and putting them on the bench-mounted vacu…
For at least the last four decades, obesity rates have risen steadily in the United States. Today, 28 percent of Americans are classified as o…
I’m writing this on my 55th birthday, while reading an article in Science Daily that tells how a man reacts to hassles between the ages of 55 …
It seemed to me there were far fewer Christmas lights on display this year than any year I can remember. It struck me as I was driving, and ov…
There’s an old Sufi saying: “Even if it makes you happy, at the mint, fool’s gold will be identified.” That came to mind this afternoon, as I …
When I was little, maybe in junior high, I read an interview with Eric Clapton in which the interviewer asked what he thought about people cal…
In a poll, executives rated creativity as the single most important trait for success in business. Yet, those same people who said creativity …
Sam Cooke sang, "Change is gonna come." Ghandi said, "Be the change you want to see," and Warhol wrote, "They say times change, but you actual…
I love words. I love the sound, the rhythm, the pictures and the emotions they can evoke.
I woke up the other morning and said to my gal, we need to find a way to fit living into our lives.
There was a story I did about 15 years ago, having to do with cell phones and the possible long-term effects caused by radiation emitted from …
From the time I was 9 years old, I knew I’d leave my home state of Michigan and move to California. I didn’t know when or how long I’d end up …
It takes power to do or to accomplish anything, whether it’s lifting up a weight, driving the car down to the corner store, or standing up for…
It was an article about how free choice does not result in happiness. It talked about how in American culture and in our philosophy of democra…
In one of my favorite all-time books, a Muslim, a Christian and a Jew play a remarkable game of poker in the back room of an antiquities shop …
Iwas getting out of my truck, and the door handle broke off in my hand. For a second, I thought I was going to have to get out on the passenge…
I’ve been watching the coverage on the news about whether or not the federal government should make available $25 billion to bail out the auto…
Iwas listening to my friend describe a series of experiences he’s had with a gray fox, which have taken place now over a number of years, and …
The first call came in at about 6 p.m. from a friend in South Carolina, and over the next 18 hours several more calls from all over the countr…
You know when you can’t get a song out of your mind? You find yourself singing it, over and over, in all the different settings you move throu…
One thing I appreciate about scientists is that they’re willing to let reality shape their beliefs rather than vice versa. If, for instance, t…
It was just an empty field of dry grass, not a tree or a bush in sight. Not a table or a bench, nothing that might serve as a prop for play, b…
Is there no end to the enlightening revelations that come our way in the national news? Like today, I read an article that said poverty and pu…
Maybe at first I had some grand notion of doing it all in one continuous expedition, but considering my life, my family, and the need for empl…
"Never put off till tomorrow what you can do today." — Ben Franklin
Iwas skimming through the weekly science and technology report, and I read this little teaser sentence in a shaded box that said, “When pain b…
