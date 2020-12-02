Ron Colone: Don’t forget your history

I was driving over the Pass in the early morning light, and Bob Marley came on the radio. The song was “Rat Race,” from the Rastaman Vibration album. In the last verse he sings, “Don’t forget your history / know your destiny.”

I recalled that line later, while watching the national news and listening to a report about how divided we are as a nation, as evidenced by the recent election results in which 25 states on the electoral map are blue and 25 are red — 80 million votes to 74 million votes, signifying, perhaps, support for their guy and what he represents, but even more strongly against the other guy and what he represents, with no apparent middle ground.

It reminded me that we’ve been divided as a nation before, in the 1860s, so, with Marley’s admonishment in mind, I decided to look into the history to illuminate myself as to what steps were taken to reunite the states and the people after the Civil War.

The first step in the strategy chosen by Abraham Lincoln was leniency. He felt that it was the responsibility of the winning side to show kindness and compassion to people on the other side, to not gloat or think that the winning gives them the right to punish. In other words, the plan was to make it as easy as possible for the ones who had been defeated to move in the direction of peaceful reconciliation.

At the same time, certain concessions would have to be agreed upon by the losing side. In the post-Civil War period, it meant that all Americans, but specifically Southerners, would have to accept and agree to laws that prohibited slavery (the 13th Amendment), that granted the rights of citizenship to all persons (the 14th Amendment), and that gave Black men (but not women of any color) the right to vote (the 15th Amendment.) All three of these actions taken by the government were instituted to acknowledge and begin to rectify the fact that Blacks in this country were not treated fairly — (and we’re still dealing with this).