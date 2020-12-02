You have permission to edit this article.
Ron Colone: Don’t forget your history
RON COLONE

I was driving over the Pass in the early morning light, and Bob Marley came on the radio. The song was “Rat Race,” from the Rastaman Vibration album. In the last verse he sings, “Don’t forget your history / know your destiny.”

I recalled that line later, while watching the national news and listening to a report about how divided we are as a nation, as evidenced by the recent election results in which 25 states on the electoral map are blue and 25 are red — 80 million votes to 74 million votes, signifying, perhaps, support for their guy and what he represents, but even more strongly against the other guy and what he represents, with no apparent middle ground.

It reminded me that we’ve been divided as a nation before, in the 1860s, so, with Marley’s admonishment in mind, I decided to look into the history to illuminate myself as to what steps were taken to reunite the states and the people after the Civil War.

The first step in the strategy chosen by Abraham Lincoln was leniency. He felt that it was the responsibility of the winning side to show kindness and compassion to people on the other side, to not gloat or think that the winning gives them the right to punish. In other words, the plan was to make it as easy as possible for the ones who had been defeated to move in the direction of peaceful reconciliation.

At the same time, certain concessions would have to be agreed upon by the losing side. In the post-Civil War period, it meant that all Americans, but specifically Southerners, would have to accept and agree to laws that prohibited slavery (the 13th Amendment), that granted the rights of citizenship to all persons (the 14th Amendment), and that gave Black men (but not women of any color) the right to vote (the 15th Amendment.) All three of these actions taken by the government were instituted to acknowledge and begin to rectify the fact that Blacks in this country were not treated fairly — (and we’re still dealing with this).

Following a course set in motion by Lincoln before he was assassinated, moderate Republicans and Democrats from both sides believed that it was the responsibility of the government to take actions and put forth messages that would promote unity. They believed that if these things were done, then gradually the people of the nation would adopt an attitude of national unity. Likewise, citizens had a responsibility to serve the tenets of the nation, to educate themselves and to do their best to promote peace, harmony and cooperation.

Essential to the strategy was an understanding that change would not occur overnight. The tensions and cultural divisions between the sides had grown deep and would require time and trust to be transmuted.

A restored or enhanced sense of unity between the North and the South was eventually bolstered when they were called upon to fight side by side in war against a common enemy — first Spain, then later in the World Wars.

This is not to suggest that sectional (and certainly not racial) reconciliation had or ever has been fully achieved but to merely note that we have been divided before and we got past it. It’s neither inevitable nor is it irreversible.

Drawing from the lessons of history, here is the strategy in a nutshell:

  1. Show kindness and compassion to people with differing views;
  2. The government must take action and speak words that promote unity, and the people must strive to establish peace, harmony and cooperation;
  3. Join in effort against a common enemy.

Regarding this last point, hopefully, this time, it will not involve a war or a foreign menace but, rather, we can unite to combat some internal or domestic threat that would look to separate us as a nation from within.

Yes, all of this from a song.

Ron Colone can be reached at ron.colone@gmail.com

