Ron Colone: Examining the age of light

Contained within the headline of the article I was reading in the science journal is the phrase: “the oldest light in the universe.”

I’m not sure I’ve ever thought of light as being old or young before. It just is. Which is what Bruce Lee said about the Tao, and what the Bible says about God.

What does it mean to talk about the age of light? To even ponder it raises countless questions and takes us down endless avenues of thought and imagination.

While the word “age” can refer to a period of time, such as The Age of Enlightenment, which dominated European thought from the 17th to 19th centuries, it’s clear — after reading the article — that in this case the word “age” refers to the length of time a thing has existed or did exist, as in that giant sequoia tree estimated to be 3,000 years old, or the longest living person on record, having died at age 122 (I just found out she had the same birthday as me).

+3 John Lindsey: Last chance to see comet for 6,800 years The only comet I remember seeing with the naked eye in my life was Hale–Bopp, which increased in brightness and developed two tails, one blue …

Likewise, “light” can have different meanings, referring to body weight, emotional anxiety, intellectual understanding, enthusiastic stimulation or peak performance (as in, once he gets going, he can really light it up). Here, though, we’re talking about light as electromagnetic radiation that travels through space.

To even discuss relative age and say one thing is older or younger than something else implies impermanence; a beginning and an ending; birth and death. So perhaps it would best serve here to examine the beginning of light.

Those with a religious bent would attribute it to God, for as it says in the book of Genesis, “The earth was without form, and void, and darkness was over the surface of the deep. And God said, 'Let there be light,' and there was light.”