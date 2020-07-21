Ron Colone: Examining the age of light

Contained within the headline of the article I was reading in the science journal is the phrase: “the oldest light in the universe.”
I’m not sure I’ve ever thought of light as being old or young before. It just is. Which is what Bruce Lee said about the Tao, and what the Bible says about God.
What does it mean to talk about the age of light? To even ponder it raises countless questions and takes us down endless avenues of thought and imagination.
While the word “age” can refer to a period of time, such as The Age of Enlightenment, which dominated European thought from the 17th to 19th centuries, it’s clear — after reading the article — that in this case the word “age” refers to the length of time a thing has existed or did exist, as in that giant sequoia tree estimated to be 3,000 years old, or the longest living person on record, having died at age 122 (I just found out she had the same birthday as me).
Likewise, “light” can have different meanings, referring to body weight, emotional anxiety, intellectual understanding, enthusiastic stimulation or peak performance (as in, once he gets going, he can really light it up). Here, though, we’re talking about light as electromagnetic radiation that travels through space.
To even discuss relative age and say one thing is older or younger than something else implies impermanence; a beginning and an ending; birth and death. So perhaps it would best serve here to examine the beginning of light.
Those with a religious bent would attribute it to God, for as it says in the book of Genesis, “The earth was without form, and void, and darkness was over the surface of the deep. And God said, 'Let there be light,' and there was light.”
Our scientists attribute the creation of light to the Big Bang theory, but as far as who or what was doing the banging or why, they don’t get into that. They describe a moment before time and previous to space in which everything that would or could ever exist in the universe was contained within an infinitely massive but infinitely small point. There ensues an inconceivably rapid expansion of all and everything contained within that point and emanating from that moment.
This is what is referred to in the Bible as “In the beginning,” when God created heaven and earth. It precedes the first day and the creation of light.
In the scientific model, the result of the Big Bang is the creation of matter and anti-matter. It then took hundreds of millions of years before all the expanding stuff cooled down enough for protons and neutrons and electrons to come together to form light.
It’s not that people didn’t “used to” talk about politics, or religion, or other such topics, it’s that they talk about them differently on social media.
It is that first light that was formed and that continues to travel out to the farthest reaches of time and space that scientists are calling “the oldest light in the universe.” Using cosmology telescopes, mathematical models and data from satellites, they have determined the age of that light to be 13.8 billion years old.
Having considered the beginning of light, what then of its ending? Does it end? Our physics tells us that light just keeps going and going until it bumps into something, at which point it gets absorbed or reflected, or both.
Consider sunlight pouring down upon a grassy field. The chlorophyll in the grass absorbs the light waves at the higher and lower ends of the visual spectrum (the blues and the reds), but it reflects the wavelengths in the middle, giving to our eyes the color green. The light continues, but not all of it.
Same thing with the light that reaches us from the sun; two-thirds of it gets absorbed into the atmosphere and surface of the planet, while one-third is reflected back into space. Again, the light continues, but not all of it.
We are all absorbers and reflectors of light. It’s only when this exchange of energy ceases that we fade into darkness.
