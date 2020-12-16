Ron Colone: Finding meaning in a holiday

Maybe it’s because our holidays have been taken away from us this year that some of us feel it’s even more important than ever to celebrate them.

While many of us will refrain from gathering with friends and family, neighbors and coworkers to take part in the usual social rituals involving food and drink, gifts and songs, laughter and reflection, that should not, and as far as I’m concerned will not, keep us from observing these holidays in personal, private and meaningful ways.

With so many December holidays to choose from, the one that holds special significance for me this year is the winter solstice.

For us here in the northern half of the planet, it is the shortest day and longest night of the year (though, surprisingly, it is neither the latest sunrise nor the earliest sunset). From this point on and for the next six months, we will experience an increasing amount of light every day!

How hopeful sounding is that? (I guess, unless your livelihood depends on darkness, i.e. vampire, prowler, DJ, nightclub, etc.)

From a planetary standpoint, it means the axis of the Earth, which is an imaginary line running through the center of the planet from the South Pole to the North Pole and extending into space in both directions, has reached its farthest angle of tilt away from the sun. Think of a top tilting in one direction and then another while it is spinning. It does not mean that the Earth is at its farthest point away from the sun; in fact, we’re almost at our closest point to the sun (that will occur on Jan. 2). It means that in relation to an imaginary straight up and down line, the planet is tilted as far as it will get at any point throughout the course of the year. It will reach this same angle of tilt in “the other direction” in June.