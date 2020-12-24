Ron Colone: Garbage day and neighborly influence

Oh, the things we find in the garbage
On the one hand, it seems like forever since we’ve been to a concert or a movie or gone out to dinner, but on the other hand, it feels like time is flying by; more specifically, it seems like every other day is garbage day!
Speaking of garbage day, in addition to the gray trash barrel we put out each week, we also put out a green “green waste” container and a blue recycling container. It rotates every week; one week, it’s green waste, the next week it’s recycling.
Yesterday, I was getting ready to take out the trash and my wife said, “It’s blue this week,” meaning the blue recycling container. I wasn’t so sure about that, though, so I decided to step out and see what the neighbors were doing.
My next-door neighbor had all three containers set out at the street — gray, blue and green. So, I walked past his house and turned the corner to see what others were doing. The house next to him also had all three colors out, as did the house across the street across from them. I kept walking farther down the block and saw four houses with green containers and two with blue.
Not yet convinced one way or another, I turned right at the corner and saw a similar smattering of colored containers lining the street. I found it funny that I was out walking the neighborhood to determine which color to put out and that there appeared to be such confusion about it.
Maybe it’s because our holidays have been taken away from us this year that some of us feel it’s even more important than ever to celebrate them.
I took another right to head back toward home and saw that every house on that street had blue containers out.
When I got home, I announced that there was no clear consensus in our neighborhood as to whether it was recycling or green waste week.
The next morning, my wife phoned from the car to inform me that all the houses for the next mile had blue containers out for trash day.
Faced with the evidence, we decided it was a “blue” day but wondered why so many of the neighbors had their green barrels out. It occurred to me that this was an indication of two things: first, how much we follow what others do, and second, how much of an influence we have on the people who are near to us.
Regarding the first point, you might remember that old bit from grade school days when some joker would decide to gather up his books and stand up, as if class was over and it was time to leave, and without checking the clock to verify it, others would automatically pack up their things and stand and start to leave. There are, of course, countless other examples of how people follow the pack, including, within my own experience, a year at school when everyone decided to wear overalls.
Following a course set in motion by Lincoln before he was assassinated, moderate Republicans and Democrats from both sides believed that it was the responsibility of the government to take actions and put forth messages that would promote unity. They believed that if these things were done, then gradually the people of the nation would adopt an attitude of national unity.
Considering the extent to which the idea of “leadership” is stressed and elevated these days, especially in work or corporate or team settings, it’s almost as if the word “follower” is an insult, and someone who fills that role is regarded as “less than.” But without a solid, interdependent relationship between leaders and followers, teams, businesses, groups and organizations wouldn’t get anywhere.
As far as the influence of “nearness,” it can be illustrated and understood on many levels — from the physical yet invisible “pull” between a magnet and iron filings, or the mental or emotional pull of a friend, loved one or work associate who affects you in uplifting or demoralizing ways.
So, with today’s lessons at hand, and this being Christmas and all, I offer two intangible but hopefully not inconsequential gifts this year. The first is a pledge to be a good follower — of good examples of caring, kindness, courage and generosity exhibited by the good people who inspire me, and to fervently follow the inner guide that carries me along the path of my heart. The second is to strive to influence those near to me in a positive way by being the best I can be.
Here’s wishing you a healthy, peaceful holiday, and that the gifts you get and give are received.
Essential Ron Colone: Start your day off with a little perspective. A collection of musings from columnist Ron Colone
It is hard to provide a short bio for Ron Colone. Writer, performer, business owner, concert promoter, music historian, baseball fan, proud son of Detroit for a start. There's so much more. We at the Santa Ynez Valley News have been lucky to work with Ron in various roles for more than 30 years, and we want to make sure you have a chance to read more of his thoughtful and insightful work. Here are a few of our favorites, let us know if you remember one that we missed and we can add it in.
Ron Colone can be reached at ron.colone@gmail.com
