Ron Colone: How much and how little things have changed

As a testament to how much but also how little the needle has moved throughout our nation’s history in regards to civil rights, consider that in the 150 years since slavery was abolished there have been 11 different Civil Rights Acts, four different Voting Rights Acts and two Constitutional Amendments passed by the U.S. Congress to try to achieve “liberty and justice for all.”

The first was the Civil Rights Act of 1866, which was supposed to ensure the rights of all citizens to sign contracts and to buy or lease land or property, yet people of color continue to face rampant discrimination in the housing market. Landlords still refuse to rent to Blacks and lenders routinely refuse to issue home loans, based on credit-score algorithms that are inextricably linked to racial bias.

In 1870 and 1871, three different Civil Rights Acts, known respectively as The First, Second and Third Ku Klux Klan Acts, were passed by Congress. The first two were aimed at protecting the right to vote for all men (women of any color wouldn’t get that right for another 50 years, but hey, we really do care about equality.) The third of the KKK Acts was to extend equal protection under the law to Blacks, and yet, in today’s America, “people of color” routinely get stopped, searched, arrested, convicted and incarcerated at a far higher rate than Whites. Half the people in jail are in for drugs, and even though statistics show that people with white, brown or black skin all use drugs at roughly the same rate, and even though 60 percent of the population is White, 75 percent of the people in jail on drug charges have brown or black skin.