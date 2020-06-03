Ron Colone: On the subject of all those scars

“If you don’t believe there’s a price

For this sweet paradise,

Just remind me to show you the scars.” — Bob Dylan

I stepped out of the shower, glanced down and happened to notice the inch-and-a-half-long scar on the top of my foot.

While I definitely remember getting it, and the sensation of the cut that caused it, I couldn’t recall how or at what stage of my life it happened.

I’m almost certain it was when I lived in Arizona, so that narrows it down to a four-year period, but that’s about as close as I can get.

It shocked me that I couldn’t remember, for I have long thought I would always recall the circumstances behind every scar on my body.

Curious as to whether the one on my foot was an anomaly, I inspected my hands, and the first one I spotted, on my upturned palm, likewise, was beyond reach in that I could recall the sensation but not the circumstances.

For one who is known among my long-time friends for having an extraordinary memory, this was, indeed, disconcerting. I looked at my other hand, and turning it over saw two more scars, both of which, thankfully, I was able to remember the when, where and how.

I tried remembering the last time I remembered the circumstances surrounding the scar on my foot. I’m quite certain it wasn’t all that long ago had you asked me what caused that scar on my foot, I would’ve been able to tell you in a heartbeat, and I’m almost as certain the memory of it will surface again at some point. Kind of like how on some days you can remember the name of the actor who starred in a particular movie, then on some days you can’t.