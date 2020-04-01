Ron Colone: Pondering those ‘essential services’

I can see sitting in a near-empty church, temple or mosque to pray, ponder, commune or confess, but to gather with hundreds of people — 1,800 in the case of the Louisiana Pentecostal church — seems irresponsible. Ask that pastor and those parishioners, though, and they’ll say God is more powerful than some virus, and church is definitely “an essential service.”

What is and what isn’t considered essential depends on where you live and who’s running the show.

In some cities, gun stores have been closed down as non-essential, while in most other places, the local sheriffs have proclaimed them “essential,” citing the role they play in providing law-enforcement agencies with tools to ensure public safety, and adding “gun stores sell a lot of other items for self-defense, hunting and meat-processing.” Yeah, I bet there’s a lot of new meat-processing going on these days.

Meanwhile, gun sales have risen by 300 percent, maybe because people are concerned that someone is going to come steal their food, their toilet paper or their hand-sanitizer.

In Monterey County, Pebble Beach Golf Links, which is one of the most renowned golf courses in the world, closed for the first time since 1919 due to a statewide shelter-in-place order, while 120 miles to the south, the Paso Robles Golf Club remained open.