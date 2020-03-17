Ron Colone: Things changed overnight, but can they last?

At the same time, I recognize these may be special circumstances, so if these are the kinds of measures required to stem the arch of epidemic, so be it.

But these are radical changes. I mean, not going out and being among people, not shaking hands or hugging when we greet each other, washing our hands 10 times a day? Hoarding as standard shopping procedure? And no sports? That’s a drastically different world than the one we lived in just a few weeks ago.

In the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, I remember thinking the world as we know it has changed. I was referring, specifically, to the fact that wars would no longer be waged between countries, opponents that could be identified by national flags and bound by borders. Rather, “the enemy” would come from the domain of ideology, and opposing armies would be made up of inconspicuous citizens from different nations.