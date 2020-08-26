Ron Colone: Too late for glaciers but not too late to care

We can now stop pretending that if we get it together in another five or 10 or 20 years, we can stop the glaciers from melting.

They’ve been telling us for 40 years that it’s getting late but we still have time. But in a study published this week, scientists from Ohio State University proclaimed that it’s past the tipping point for the glaciers in Greenland, saying, “the snowfall that replenishes the ice sheet each year cannot keep up with the ice that is flowing into the ocean from the glaciers. Even if global warming were to stop today, the ice sheet would continue shrinking.”

In a separate study, also published this week, British scientists predict that the ice could totally disappear by 2035.

Four years ago, the models predicted that if we don’t soon change our ways, the glaciers could be gone by 2052. Seems things are speeding up.

It doesn’t mean it’s the end, nor is it unique in Earth’s history. A similar thing happened 120 to 130 thousand years ago, which is the last time the average temperatures, carbon dioxide emissions and sea levels were as high as they are now.

Again, it’s nothing new; for the past 2.5 million years, the Earth has alternated through ice ages, where vast regions of its surface are covered with ice, and interglacial periods, where the ice melts.

Geological record tells us that the ice ages last about 100,000 years, and the interglacial phases are more like 20,000 to 40,000 years. But within the interglacial period, there is a time of about 10,000 to 15,000 years where things are relatively calm and stable, geologically speaking — including the climate.