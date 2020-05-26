Ron Colone: Toward a vision of what life could be

I guess I’ve always hoped we would evolve beyond the nose-to-the-grindstone, workaday world of punching clocks and joyless jobs, dreaming of some far-off day when we could wake up and take the day on our own terms and at our own tempo.

Where we didn’t have to spend hours each day being somewhere we’d rather not be doing things we’d rather not do, worried about things that are not particularly important to us.

A dream of free time, idle hours, spent with loved ones, sharing food, conversation and storytelling.

In some ways, this vision I had of what our lives could become was like these past weeks and months of stay-at-home and shelter-in-place. I’ve read more, walked more, cooked more, talked more at home with my family, played games and I’ve gotten things done that I want to do.

I’m fortunate because the work I get paid for involves my words and ideas, so I can do and deliver it from home.

I chuckle at the word “fortunate” because there’s not much fortune in a monetary sense, though when it comes to the wealth of friendships and meaningful, memorable experiences, I’m as rich as they come.

As for the leisurely pace of these last few months, that’s not been the case for everyone, especially nurses, doctors and people working in hospitals and grocery stores, because they’ve been called upon to work longer, harder, more-intense and more-stressful hours.

On the flip side, the ones I really feel bad for are restaurants, bars and cafes, and all the people we know who work in the places where we socialize and connect.