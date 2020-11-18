Ron Colone: Truth as a two-pronged concept

Sometimes I marvel at our inability to hold on to two things at once. I don’t know why, it’s not like this is some new phenomenon; it’s been going on for centuries.

I think back to Copernicus and his heliocentric theory, which broke from the prevailing views of 16th century Europe to say — no, the sun doesn’t revolve us; we revolve around the sun! Apparently, that was way too upsetting to the people of the day, who regarded any suggestion that we human beings are not the single most important thing in God’s created universe (which, evidently, we must not be if we’re not at the center of everything) as some kind of insult.

A century later, when Galileo wrote in support of Copernicus and his theory, it was interpreted as a threat to Holy Scripture and belief in God.

Here we are, 400 years later, and people still often frame it as a choice between science and religion. I guess it is a choice, and I choose to believe in science and God, both, at the same time.

Fast forward from Copernicus and Galileo to Einstein and the other quantum physicists who introduced the idea that truth is relative; that is, the “truth” of an object, as described by measurements involving its mass, length, velocity, momentum, energy and the time it takes to move from point A to point B is “relative” to the circumstances in which it is being observed. Their illuminating contributions did not negate Isaac Newton and his beautiful laws of motion and mechanics, light, color and gravity; they are an extension toward further truth.