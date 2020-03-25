Ron Colone: When change really needs to happen

When I lost my job a few years back because the company had been bought up by a bigger company, and then again when we lost the place we had been living for so many years, a lot of people said well, you know, sometimes when there’s something that needs to change and you can’t seem to change it on your own, the universe steps in to change it for you.

I was reminded of that when we started to see some of the positive environmental effects associated with the coronavirus.

In the canals of Venice, Italy, for instance, small fish and dolphins were suddenly seen swimming, and swans were floating in what, overnight, became crystal-clear waters once the boat traffic was slowed. I was there last summer and I can tell you the water in those canals was far from crystal-clear. In fact, it looked more like the oily brown gunk gathered in the old rusty paint cans behind our shed.

Then there are the satellite images from China, which show a sharp decrease in air pollution since factory production was halted because of the virus. Specifically, nitrogen dioxide, which was present at high levels less than eight weeks ago, is now barely visible in the atmosphere.