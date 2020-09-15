Ron Colone: When ordinary people make history

Granted, I’m one of those guys who is into ritual and ceremony, but there are some events so momentous that anyone would be remiss not to commemorate. Like, for example, the signing of the U.S. Constitution.

It not only laid out the framework for the structure of the United States of America and the workings of our government but gave us the instruction manual for the grand experiment and the noble aspiration we call democracy.

Yet, no one got around to commemorating its signing for 165 years (which is about how long it took for the nation to start paying attention to the First Amendment).

The move to commemorate the signing of the Constitution with a holiday or celebration began in 1952, when an ordinary woman from an ordinary small town petitioned her City Council.

They liked the idea, and in September of that year, Louisville, Ohio, became the first town to “officially” celebrate Constitution Day.

The following year, she took her idea to the state government, where it was enthusiastically embraced by an assembly that proclaimed Sept. 17 Constitution Day in the state of Ohio — Sept. 17 being the date the Constitution was signed, in 1787, at the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia. (As a point of historical interest, neither Thomas Jefferson nor John Adams signed the document, as both were out of the country on official government business and surely for reasons of personal enjoyment and edification.)

From Ohio, the idea of a holiday made its way to the U.S. Congress, which passed a joint resolution, signed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower, designating Sept. 17 to 23 Constitution Week nationwide.