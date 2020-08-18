Ron Colone: Where's clean water in politics?

There’s an election coming up, and as has been the case the last several election cycles, the issue that is most important to me — but one that generally gets treated as a secondary issue by the campaigns and news agencies that rarely include it in their coverage — is the environment.

Of particular concern to me is our water, especially having read of the recent changes to the Clean Water Act.

I suppose the reason candidates don’t want to talk about it more than they do is that it gets right to the heart of the matter — or rather the lack of heart — around which the modern world revolves: money and convenience.

Coming out in favor of regulations exposes you unnecessarily to the ire of everyone who (apparently) benefits financially and portrays you as an obstructionist. Conversely, coming out against environmental protections exposes you as someone who, at the core, is more concerned with money than with the health and welfare of people, animals and the natural world.

I’ve noticed lately friends I grew up with proudly posting on social media about how we all used to drink from the garden hose, and using that as an indictment that we’ve turned into a bunch of overregulated wussies. What it fails to acknowledge is the presence and accumulation over our lifetimes of toxic pollutants in the ground.

The earth is like a sponge. It soaks up our spills and absorbs our sprays.

Elayne Klasson: The importance of leaning on your tribe "What most mental health experts say, and have said long before COVID-19, is that having close friends is the greatest aid to both our physical and mental health."

All the toxic chemicals in the factories and on the farms, in our hospitals and universities, the oil and gas, the sludge and the solvents, lubricants and detergents, and pesticides and fertilizers, all seep into the soil and make their way through the dirt and rocks and cracks and crevices, and they end up in our water, lakes, rivers and streams. They ultimately make their way into the groundwater, which is where 98% of our available freshwater comes from.