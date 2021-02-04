Rona Barrett: A fond remembrance of two giants

We lost two of the most inexhaustible and authentic actresses of their generation — Cloris Leachman and Cicely Tyson who, as you know, passed away within a day of each other in January.

There have been tributes galore for these two remarkably talented women from those who loved and respected them — whether they had the great fortune to have worked with them, were inspired by them, or were enchanted by their consummate ability to enthrall everyone who watched their indelible performances generation after generation.

I am one of those enchanted fans. I also had the privilege and honor to interview these two originals more than once. It began in the 1970s when they were well into their iconic careers. It was such a pleasure to interview each of them because what I experienced in talking with them is what we all experienced when we watched them and what made them so renowned — their honesty.

Even though they came from different parts of the country — and from different circumstances — these two ageless and acclaimed actresses had so much more in common.

They belonged to The Greatest Generation of Actors, those born between 1900 and 1930. Cicely Tyson was born in 1924 and Cloris Leachman in 1926.