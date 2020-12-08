You have permission to edit this article.
Rona Barrett: Letting the magic of the season into our hearts
date 2020-12-08

Rona Barrett's Gray Matters: 'Frustration always comes before achievement'
Rona Barrett

 Photographer: Mike Mesikep

This time last year I closed my Gray Matters Holiday column with these optimistic offerings:

“Celebrating life is what this season is all about ... Let us all celebrate it with as much joy and comfort as our hearts can hold. Then look forward to a new and improved 2020!”

Oops! Who could have known that 2020 would not be new nor improved, but would be so brutal on so many levels? We’re all aware that the list of what we’ve endured is too long and painful to get into so let’s not, because now — more than ever — we can use a little more cheer.

The most heartening news that will give us more than a little cheer is the herculean effort to get the new COVID-19 vaccine rolled out by Dec. 15. That is, should the FDA approve it as expected, and the group of medical experts independently verify it, says Gov. Gavin Newsom. I am hopeful that this much-needed gift will be delivered on time.

As you already know, our health-care heroes will receive the first doses. And I’m sure you’ll agree this is the best gift they could receive this year. Because we all know these big-hearted professionals have put their lives at risk without break for most of this very abnormal year. Oftentimes, they have endured without the love of family to surround them while they help millions who have unexpectedly found themselves in our at-capacity hospitals navigate this dreaded disease. And even though many of their co-workers have succumbed and they, themselves, have been threatened, these heroes continue to help those many thousands who have lost their fight to pass away with dignity and humanity.

Dignity and humanity. These are precious gifts. I’d add faith to the list. And security. Comfort and joy. Courage. Trust. Respect. Patience. We need to add to our list, checking it twice, and giving these gifts to everyone — whether they’re naughty or nice.

And while we’re at it, we could give ourselves a cup of cheer (as that old song says) if we (as another old song says) “haul out the holly ... put up the tree ... fill up the stockings ... deck the halls ... turn on the brightest string of lights ... slice up the fruitcake ... and hang some tinsel on the evergreen bough.”

“For [we’ve] grown a little leaner, grown a little colder, grown a little sadder, grown a little older, and [we] need a little angel sitting on [our] shoulder ...[we] need a little music, need a little laugher, need a little singing ringing through the rafter ... [we] need a little Christmas now.”

Or Hanukkah! Or Kwanzaa!

What’s important dear friends, is this year, especially, we let the magic of the season into our hearts as best we can.

Because there is finally some good news out there to celebrate! COVID-19’s days will begin to dwindle soon. I know, it can’t happen soon enough.

But this is for certain I’m sure you’ll agree: We won’t take for granted a disease-free year ever again.

Until next time ... keep thinking the good thoughts.

The Rona Barrett Foundation, a nonprofit organization, is the driving force behind the Golden Inn & Village (GIV). With their partner, the Housing Authority of Santa Barbara County, they offer the area’s first affordable senior living facility. GIV strives to bring services to seniors so they may age in place. Reach her at info@ronabarrettfoundation.org. Visit www.ronabarrettfoundation.org for more information.

