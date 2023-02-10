Santa Barbara Film Festival dazzles | Julia McHugh

The big names just keep being announced – and the Santa Barbara International Film Festival just keeps getting more exciting. Visit www.sbiff.org for updates, tickets, and more information.
It opened on Thursday night (Feb. 9) with a tribute to the dazzling Angela Bassett, an Oscar nominee this year for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” 30 years after her first Oscar nod for playing Tina Turner in “What’s Love Got to Do with It.”
To See Films
Films from around the world are now screening from 8 a.m. until nearly midnight on seven screens on State Street until Saturday, Feb. 18.
As with most festivals, passes provide access to the films; admission is prioritized by the cost of the pass (from $500 to $6,000). Four-film Mini Paks are also sold ($72), but seating is not guaranteed. Standing in line is part of the film festival experience, and even pass holders can be turned away from popular films shown in small venues.
Newly Announced Panels
True luminaries take part in industry panels held this weekend at the Arlington Theatre.
The much-anticipated Writers Panel (Saturday at 11 a.m.) are all current Oscar nominees and most wrote Best Picture-nominated films. It’s a jaw-dropping collection of talent, including Tony Kushner, who may finally win his first out of four nominations for “The Fabelmans” (written with Stephen Spielberg). With an Emmy and two Tony Awards, he’s already halfway to an EGOT.
The Women’s Panel (Saturday at 2 p.m.) also features an overabundance of creativity, including two costume designers with seven Oscar nominations between them (including this year): Ruth Carter (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) and Mary Zophres (“Babylon”).
The panel’s two directors are also nominated: Anne Alvergue for Documentary Short “The Martha Mitchell Effect” and Domee Shi for Animated Feature Film “Turning Red.”
A three-time nominee for sound editing, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle (“Avatar: The Way of Water”) and Hollywood royalty Hannah Minghella (daughter of director Anthony Minghella) round out the panel.
Talk about Hollywood royalty: Sunday’s Producers Panel all represent Best Picture nominated films – “Elvis,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Tár,” “Women Talking,” “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “The Fabelmans,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
Later Sunday afternoon, at 2 p.m., Festival Director Roger Durling moderates a panel of international filmmakers – it’s free.
Next Friday (Feb. 17), four Oscar-nominated directors are honored with Outstanding Directors of the Year Awards: The Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”), Todd Field (“Tár”), and Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”).
Field and McDonagh also appear in the Writers Panel and the stars of McDonagh’s film, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, are honored with Cinema Vanguard Awards on Thursday (Feb. 16).
Celebrity Tributes
Friday, Feb. 10, eight-time Oscar nominee (this year, for “Tár”) and two-time winner Cate Blanchett is honored at the Arlington Theatre.
Also feted this week are Jamie Lee Curtis ( Saturday, Feb. 11), Brendan Fraser (Tuesday), and a stellar group of Virtuoso Award winners (Wednesday) including Austin Butler (“Elvis”), and both Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu from “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
Yes, they are all current Oscar nominees.
Insider tip: Don’t overlook the free daily film screenings, primarily held during the day at the Arlington Theatre, and the Free Filmmaker Series, held at Tamsen Gallery (across from the Fiesta 5 Theatre) which highlights key topics in Festival films and the film industry.
February 10 Photo Captions
Austin Butler:
Banshees of Inisherin:
Jamie Lee Curtis:
Ruth Carter: