Last year’s mid-pandemic Old Spanish Days saw the cancellation of live performances, parades and mercados. But this year’s Fiesta is back with all the beloved activities that has made it a local tradition for the past 98 years. Visit www.sbfiestra.org for details.
At the Mercados
Two mercados (Mexican markets) are open and have free admission from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Saturday night. El Mercado De la Guerra (across from City Hall) offers nonstop entertainment, crafts and delicious authentic food.
El Mercado del Norte (MacKenzie Park, corner of State Street and Las Positas) has all that but also carnival rides and attractions for kiddies (additional cost). Margaritas and beer are available at the Crazy Horse Cantina, and there’s live music all day long and a lively dance floor in the evenings.
At the Earl Warren Showgrounds
Daytime events are free at the Fiesta Rodeo, and start as early as 8 a.m. on Friday with young cowpokes (under 17) barrel racing, calf tying, roping and more. Saturday features steer stopping, ribbon roping, tie-down and ladies roping. The All Horse Show Classes start at 8 a.m. on Sunday.
Don’t miss the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo performances on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. Purchase tickets at www.sbfiestarodeo.org.
At the Santa Barbara County Courthouse
More than 200 performers provide free entertainment at the nightly Las Noches de Ronda (“Nights of Gaiety”), held from 8 to 10 p.m. in the Sunken Gardens. See spectacular dances and songs from the fire of flamenco to the charm of Mexican folklórico.
On Friday at 7 p.m. is Flor y Canto, an hour dedicated to authentic dances and songs from the Spanish California era. Performers wear period costumes and use replica acoustic instruments.
Along Cabrillo Boulevard
The Fiesta parades are back, but with new routes. State Street has been closed to auto traffic since May 2020 and it is no longer feasible for parades.
Saturday’s Children’s Parade starts at 10 a.m. along Cabrillo Boulevard from Garden Street to Calle Cesar Chavez. Local kids are adorable in their homemade traditional costumes, and there are some elaborate floats.
The Fiesta Arts and Crafts Show, held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., is also along Cabrillo near West Beach and features works by local Santa Barbara County artisans.
At the Historical Museum
Just one block from the downtown mercado, the Santa Barbara Historical Museum presents their annual Project Fiesta — an exhibition celebrating the Old Spanish Days traditions and displaying beautifully restored costumes, clothing, and shawls, plus posters, artwork, artifacts, historical photos and some surprises. Admission is free and they are open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
The exhibit is a small fraction of the museum’s vast collection of Fiesta items. New this year are several whimsical handmade cloth and papier-mâché masks used in Fiesta performances of the 1950s and 1960s, which are on view here for the first time, thanks to the John E. Profant Foundation for the Arts.