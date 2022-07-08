Stargazing, laughing, listening to music – all are good for the soul and all are on tap in Santa Barbara this weekend.
Star Party
The monthly Star Parties at the Palmer Observatory at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History are back. Weather permitting, the free event allows you to view the heavens through the 20-inch RCOS Ritchey-Chrétien telescope, which can rotate 360-degrees through a 14-foot, 2,250-pound dome.
Volunteers from the Santa Barbara Astronomical Unit astronomy club are also there with smaller telescopes, but expansive knowledge of the night skies including nebulas, galaxies, the moon and more.
The Star Party is Saturday night, July 9, from 8:30 to 10 p.m. at the Observatory, located adjacent to the Museum’s parking lot at 2559 Puesta del Sol. Due to the use of shared telescopes, masks are required. Visit www.sbnature.org or www.sbau.org.
'Rotten' Musical
Find out what the world’s first theatrical musical would be like … if it was written in Shakespeare’s time, at the Theatre Group at Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) presentation of “Something Rotten! The Musical.” This hilarious mashup of the Bard and Broadway was hailed by Time Out New York as “the funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years.”
Set in the 1590s, the story follows brother Nick and Nigel Bottom, who want to write a hit play, but are stuck in the shadow of a certain popular playwright (cue the song “God, I Hate Shakespeare”). A local soothsayer (a certain Nostradamus) sees a future where acting, singing, and dancing are combined, and the first musical is born (cue song “Bottom’s Gonna Be on Top”). There’s even an ode to “The Black Death.”
The exuberant musical runs through July 23 at the SBCC Gavin Theatre. Tickets range from $24 to $26 with discounts for seniors. Buy tickets online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com or call (805) 965-5935.
'The Sound of Art'
This is the fourth summer that Grammy Award-winning musician and composer Ted Nash has been an artist-in-residence at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art. Part of his residency is spent with SBCC music students to explore using improvisation to guide the composition writing process.
Where does the art come in? The musical compositions are inspired by artwork from the Museum’s contemporary art collection and the current exhibit “Going Global: Abstract Art at Mid-Century”, which explores the universal language of abstraction.
Hear the results in a free concert “Sound of Art” on Sunday, July 10, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on the Museum’s front terrace. More information is at www.sbma.net.
Speaking of Improv …
Over the next three weekends, comedy troupe Santa Barbara Improv presents a summer show inspired by fantasy adventures like “The Neverending Story”, “The Princess Bride”, and “Labyrinth”. Each performance is entirely improvised based on audience suggestions and the comedic talents of the 11 cast members.
“UNQUESTED: The Improvised Epic” runs this Saturday, Fridays on July 15, 22, and 29, and Saturday, July 23. All shows are held at 8 p.m. in the Unitarian Parish Hall (1235 Santa Barbara Street). Tickets are $14, with free admission for children under 12. To quote “The Princess Bride’s” Vizzini: “inconceivable!” Visit www.sbimprov.com for more information.