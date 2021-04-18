Shirley Contreras: Cold Spring Tavern has rich history in stagecoach lore

Yesterday’s stagecoach driver was a breed that could hold the reins of a six-horse team in their brawny hands and sense from the pull, which horse was faltering and which one needed the whip.
He was the kind of driver who never took off a pair of boots until they wore themselves out, and who, for $2 a day, defied robbers and pitfalls. He never knew what a day off meant and never complained, except about the bad weather, and the lack of strong drink.
The average stagecoach driver was one of the brutes the transportation systems of that era demanded.
In Santa Barbara County one traveled by wagon or coach. Whichever way the freight moved, so did the people. But the mountainous area that led over the San Marcos Pass was one of the most difficult of all to tackle — the treacherous curves and bends of the ever-descending and ever-rising Coldspring Canyon were the greatest challenge a driver could face.
Now Highway 154 spans the canyon on a miniature Golden Gate Bridge, with the automobiles traveling more than a hundred feet above the streams.
But the memories live on, and among those is the Cold Spring Tavern. The buildings, properly restored, are the same as they were when the coaches and wagons first explored the trail. The Tavern complex still contains a jail where sometimes robbers appear to haunt the Wells Fargo “treasure coaches.”
The road at Los Olivos was considerably smoother and flatter than the rest. In that area, where four horses could once handle the job, the number of animals was increased to six, to handle the grades, both uphill and down.
So goes progress.
The stagecoaches are the romanticized symbols of the past, while the Concord mud wagons were the most popular and cheapest method of travel. They would carry 21 passengers — people who bounced on hard seats until their spines went numb, and they often could not walk for many minutes after being helped off the wagon at their destination.
Close by Cold Spring Tavern is the Summit House, located on Kinnevan Road, which was a place the coaches and wagons stopped to allow the weary passengers a leg stretch and a chance to eat. The Cold Spring Canyon’s menu in the old days was famous for fresh-caught brook trout from the stream fed by the springs, and home-made bread, served hot from the oven and sopping in butter.
The United States mail operated over this route, and many private entourages passed through it. At the turn of the century, however, the popularity of this difficult kind of travel faded. When Los Olivos became a terminal of the narrow-gauge railroad, the end was in sight.
At Cold Springs, though, the memories of the past are still preserved. The authentic old buildings and antiques and the family dining room from the springs have all survived the erosion of time and civilization.
On the wall of the Tavern was once a framed letter from Louis Taverna, written in 1945 from Burma. At that time, he was in the Army and driving a truck in that far-off land. During a stop in his travels, he found a magazine, and in that magazine, he found a picture of Cold Spring Tavern.
Taverna, from Santa Barbara, was thrilled. In his earlier days, he had often visited the tavern in the canyon, but he did not fully realize its historical past.
“My folks had a cabin high in the line,” he wrote, as he reminisced about the past, “and that’s what Cold Spring Tavern is all about — remembering the past.”
Shirley Contreras lives in Orcutt and writes for the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society. She can be contacted at 623-8193 or at shirleycontreras2@yahoo.com. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories she’s written for the Santa Maria Times since 1991, is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.
