Julia McHugh: Santa Barbara’s Old Spanish Days is historic, and virtual

Old Spanish Days lives on! Not the 1925 earthquake nor COVID-19 can keep Santa Barbara from celebrating its Rancho history with an annual August Fiesta. There may not be any public gatherings, but several beloved traditions have re-envisioned.
“Fiesta Music & Dance Fridays” started live streaming in July. Don’t worry if you missed them, videos are available to view on Facebook (www.facebook.com/oldspanishdaysfiesta/videos). They include brassy Latin jazz band Mezcal Martini (terrific horn section), retro rockers King Bee (singer Rachel S. Thurston is a sensation), and local favorites Area 51, Spencer the Gardener, and Tony Ybarra.
The music is interspersed with interviews with Fiesta luminaries and dancing by local companies. (Note: a Facebook account is not needed to view.) The final concert is Friday, Aug. 7, at 5:30 p.m. with Fiesta favorites, the bluesy, jazzy, funky The Bomb.
Videos of music, dance, parades, and mercados from past Fiestas are also posted. See fiery performances by this year’s Spirit of Fiesta and Junior Spirit of Fiesta – young Spanish dancers who won this honor by audition. Also meet adorable Los Ninos de las Flores, local young ladies who, in non-pandemic years, distribute flowers at Fiesta.
Classic cars and decorated vehicles replace horses and wagons for a Caravan Fiesta Parade on noon on Friday, which winds its way through Santa Barbara and Montecito. Spectators are asked to practice social distancing. More information is at www.sbfiesta.org.
“Project Fiesta: The History of Old Spanish Days” is a free outdoor exhibit in the Santa Barbara Historical Museum’s courtyard on view through Aug. 22. Historic photos from their extensive holdings are on view, along with selections from a new collection of postcards that span 50 years, starting in the 1920s.
Also on display are a circa 1890s parade carriage on loan from the Carriage & Western Art Museum (closed temporarily due to the pandemic) and a gorgeous hand-tooled saddle with exquisite turquoise and silver from the Historical Museum’s collection.
Deputy director Dacia Harwood says, “The museum itself is an outdoor exhibit. Visitors can explore the exhibit and then relax in the historic courtyard of the Covarrubias Adobe, built in 1817, one of the few remaining adobes from the Spanish era.”
The lovely site has played host to Fiesta events since the founding of Old Spanish Days in 1924. Museum hours are Thursdays and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. and Fridays from noon to 7 p.m. (www.sbhistorical.org/projectfiesta)
What about the founding of Old Spanish Days? You can thank the Lobero Theatre for sparking the idea. Jose Lobero’s original adobe Opera House had been condemned and sat unused until a “new” Lobero Theatre rose from the site in August 1924.
Local merchants had long wanted a summer event to draw tourists, so a gala opening celebration was planned and included many of the events we’ll miss this summer – a rodeo, parade, musical events, and live Spanish dancing.
Then mayor Charles M. Andera declared the week “one of festival and gaiety during which … the spirit of old Santa Barbara shall be lived again… and the new Santa Barbara shall give way to the traditions of the city’s founders.”
Viva la Fiesta, even if it is with social distancing or from home this year.
Julia McHugh can be reached at southon101column@yahoo.com.
