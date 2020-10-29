Julia McHugh: Santa Barbara’s safe Halloween fun

Though nothing is scarier than a pandemic, COVID-19 has not gotten the better of Santa Barbara’s Halloween celebrations. Several spooky virtual and in-person events are scheduled for this weekend. Masks are required at all in-person events, and social distancing must be observed.
Spooky Zoo
The Santa Barbara Zoo has been in the Halloween spirit for the past two weeks with its Spooky Zoo. Grab your costume and enjoy the last couple of days of this outdoors daytime Halloween “spell-ebration” featuring special décor, photo opportunities, tasty treats, and even adult “booo-zy” beverages. A new pair of African lions are on view (and have a breeding recommendation) and the baby giraffe just keeps getting bigger. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Entry is free with Zoo admission but reservations are required. Visit www.sbzoo.org to make yours.
Mysterious Nature
The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History has reopened its inside spaces and decorated especially for Halloween. Special “Museum Mysteries,” held Friday through Sunday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., involve decoding cryptic clues and a scavenger hunt in search of a hidden fossil. Clue kit (additional cost) includes two secret message magnifying glasses, invisible ink pen, UV light, clues, evidence container, take-home activity, and reusable bag. Bottle rocket launches and spooky experiments are also in store. Free with museum admission but there is limited availability. Make a reservation at www.sbnature.org.
Visit the fishies: the Sea Center on Stearns Wharf has also reopened at 25% capacity with one-way flow through exhibit spaces. Admission is sold online or onsite, but not required.
Boo-tanical Stroll through Lotusland
Follow a map through “Madame” Walska’s celebrated gardens to find poisonous plants, creepy creatures, and more. Everyone is encouraged to come in costume to “Halloween Monstera Mash” (a botanical pun – Monstera is a plant genus) held Friday at 3 p.m. and Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Advance reservations are required and groups must be six or fewer. Call (805) 969-9990 for reservations or visit www.lotusland.org.
Halloween Door Dash
From 2 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Fairview Gardens offers trick or treating in a safe and entertaining way. Bring your costumed kids to the parking lot of First Church of Christ where the adventure begins. You’ll follow a one-way, safely spaced trail of decorated stand-alone doors leading to the farm. Knock on each (sanitized) door to receive treats before arriving at the photo booth and costume contest – even pets are welcome! Bring your own treat bags. It is a free event, but donations are appreciated. Start at 480 N. Fairway Avenue, Goleta. (805-976-7369, https://fairviewgardens.org/halloween-door-dash)
Televised Costume Parade
County residents have been submitting photos of their kids aged 0 to 17 in costumes – and their pets – for the past several weeks in advance of the County of Santa Barbara’s virtual Halloween costume parade. Tune in to see the live stream on Oct. 31 on CSB-TV (Channel 20), www.YouTube.com/CSBTV20 or www.Facebook.com (search for “countyofsb”). Find out more at https://countyofsb.org/halloween2020.sbc.
