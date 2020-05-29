South on 101: As Santa Barbara slowly reopens, reflections on the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic

Last weekend, Santa Barbara’s State Street reopened as a car-free promenade. Some businesses opened their doors, and restaurants were allowed to serve outdoors. However, face masks are required inside or while in line to enter a business, and by all workers.
Theatres remain closed, concerts and events are cancelled or moved online, and social distancing is still the norm at parks and beaches.
But life in Santa Barbara during the COVID-19 lockdown is not that dissimilar from the 1918 Spanish Flu epidemic. Local author Betsy J. Green describes that epidemic’s impact in “Way Back When: Santa Barbara in 1919,” one in a series of books each covering one year beginning with 1914.
In August 1918, Santa Barbara had no flu cases, but the local paper suggested that people wear masks if they became sick. As a local doctor said at a Rotary Club meeting, “Every one of you… should wear a mask until your cold is over… unless it is started soon, the disease, grippe, will seize you in its clutches.”
The flu’s origins were unknown. Was it due to trench warfare? A biological weapon created by the Germans? Certainly, many soldiers returning from the war brought it home with them.
By October 14, 1918 it had arrived. Headlines read “’Flu’ Invades Santa Barbara; Schools, Movies, Other Public Gathering Places May Close,” and “Fifty Cases, Five Serious Ones, Already Reported in City.”
For the first time in 132 years, the Old Mission cancelled Mass. Schools closed, as did libraries, pool halls, and bowling alleys. The town’s one movie theater was shuttered, and productions halted at the resident Flying “A” movie studio.
On Halloween, the Board of Health prohibited trick-or-treating. Headlines around Thanksgiving were downcast, “‘Flu Situation Worse,” and “Grippe Malady Proves Plague.” Following Christmas, 191 new cases were reported in just four days. Green points out, “reports from the time do not include fatality counts. Reporters proved uncharacteristically squeamish when it came to such details.”
Masks were required for all health care workers, and recommended for barbers, dentists, and pharmacists. Local police wore them – one headline cautioned “Wear Your Mask or Cops Will Get You.” Back then, there was less understanding of viruses, so handwashing is not mentioned.
Demand was high, supply low. The local Red Cross Chapter, organized just the year before, sprang into action and made 1400 masks. Most masks consisted of layers of cheese cloth and gauze sprinkled with bichloride of mercury or kerosene (both toxic), then thought to disinfect them.
Newspaper stories and ads touted lemons, which just happened to be grown throughout the area, as remedies. The local Veronica Medicinal Springs Water Company recommended internal and external use of its “healing waters” as both treatment and preventative.
By Feb. 11, 1919, the local quarantine ended. “No longer will State Street look like the aftermath of a Quaker meeting,” read one account.
We all look forward to when that day comes.
