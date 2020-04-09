South on 101: Enjoy Santa Barbara arts and culture online

Museums and theatres are closed, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy Santa Barbara culture. Several local arts and cultural organizations now offer on-line experiences – login and enjoy.
Livestreaming the Arts
Opera Santa Barbara cancelled their May performances of “Romeo & Juliet,” but is livestreaming videos of past productions. This Tuesday, April 14, see Robert Ward’s gripping “The Crucible” is based on the historic Salem witch hunts. Tuesday, April 21, brings Tchaikovsky’s haunting “Eugene Onegin” which is filled with gorgeous music, especially young Tatiana’s yearning “love letter scene” in Act 1. Streaming starts at 5 p.m. at www.operasb.org.
Chamber music presenter Camera Pacifica streams “Concerts at Home” broadcasts every Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on YouTube, and 11:30 p.m. on Facebook. Sign up for email reminders at https://cameratapacifica.org/contact-us/. Also check out dozens of videos of past concerts at www.youtube.com/user/CamerataPacificia.
UCSB Arts & Lectures offers a culture series with clips from their archives, new material, and curated arts related content delivered via email. A recent email included a behind-the-scenes story about the Danish String Quartet’s recent concert at the Granada Theatre, a New Yorker column about hoarding by humorist David Sedaris, links to an NPR interview with cellist Yo-Yo Ma, and much more. Sign up at https://artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.
Dance, theater, music, film, visual arts, poetry, storytelling, and “who know what else” is streaming nightly through April 30 at 7 p.m. from Center State Theater’s Digital Arts Festival. This creative outlet for local artists of all kinds includes interviews with the artists, live performances (from artists’ homes), video from past live shows, and more. Executive Director Teri Ball says, “These are difficult times for all of us, but we will come out of it stronger than ever and will gather again to celebrate and create.” Until then, visit www.Centerstagetheatersb.blog.
Art Lessons and Video Tours
Santa Barbara Museum of Art has step-by-step activities that will engage housebound kids (and parents). Seven different projects are posted at www.sbma.net/learn/athome. Make a flip book of a running dog, fashion a tissue-paper collage inspired by Monet, or complete a story inspired by a painting from the Museum’s collection. Berthe Morisot’s charming oil painting “Young Girl with a Dog” begins “Fidelle and I are both getting tired of sitting still for this portrait...” You fill in the rest.
The museum’s new curator of contemporary art, James Glisson, leads a virtual tour of new acquisitions of works on paper, including many that are on view for the first time. He’s engaging and informative and it’s worth your time. (www.sbma.net)
Outdoors and Indoors
The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History has extensive material in their “virtual museum” called SBnature From Home. Find outdoor activities for families that can be done while maintaining social distancing – birding, hiking, tide pooling, stargazing – and Natural Exploration Guides focusing on bugs, trees, backyard critters, caterpillars, and birds. Indoor activities are centered around humans’ place in the food web and include coloring sheets. Find out more at www.sbnature.org/visit/sbnature-from-home.
