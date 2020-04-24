South on 101: Getting to Santa Barbara was once arduous

As we continue to shelter in place, here’s a look back at how difficult it once was to reach Santa Barbara. It will feel effortless to get here once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
By Foot or By Sea
Early Spanish explorers came here by ship. Later, the Franciscan padres traveled by foot or horseback along animal paths used by the native Chumash. They had to watch the tides and proceed on the beach at Rincon, where the Santa Ynez Mountains meet the sea. Storms, mudslides, and seasonal high tides could cause delays of weeks at a time.
Coming via ship also had perils. The Santa Barbara coastline was too shallow for large ships to dock, so passengers were brought ashore in rowboats, which often overturned during transfers and high seas.
A 500-foot wharf was built at the foot of Chapala Street in 1868, but proved too short to be effective. John Peck Stearns, owner of the county’s first lumber mill, built a 1,600-foot wharf adjacent to his mill on the waterfront at State Street. The first ship tied up to Stearns Wharf in 1872.
By Stage Coach
Work began in 1868 to build a road over the Santa Ynez Mountains, along the route believed to have been used in 1846 by Col. John Fremont to reach and capture Santa Barbara for the United States during the Mexican-American war. Chinese workers built the road by hand, using picks, shovels, and wheelbarrows.
Along a stretch of bedrock at the 1,500-foot level known as “Slippery Rock,” they chiseled four-inch-deep ruts to guide the coaches’ metal wheels. Some ruts are still visible, worn as deep as 14 inches (located on private land with no public access).
The stage left Santa Barbara at 4 a.m. and took eight hours to reach Los Olivos, going over a 2,225-foot pass. It was hot and dusty, with hairpin turns and sheer drop offs. Some areas were so steep that six horses were needed to pull the coaches, rather than the typical four. Many passengers experienced motion sickness. “I felt like a mess of eggs being scrambled,” said one traveler. Bandits were also a problem, as the coaches went slowly due to rough terrain.
In 1865, Cold Spring Tavern was established as a place for a meal break and to change out horses. Water was available year-round here, a rarity. The current buildings were constructed in 1886.
The Slippery Rock segment was closed in 1892, and a new route built that shortened the trip by an hour. The new San Marcos Pass was named for Fr. Marcos Amestoy, who oversaw construction of the Old Mission dam and waterworks in the early 1800s.
A toll bridge near San Jose Creek (not far from today’s Cold Springs Bridge) charged $1 per horse, $2.50 for a stage, 25 cents a head for horses/cattle, nickel a head for sheep. The toll road was purchased by Santa Barbara County in 1890, allowing free access. Stagecoaches stopped running in 1901.
