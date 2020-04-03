South on 101: Santa Barbara’s attractions of a bygone era

As you shelter in place, enjoy this tour of a few Santa Barbara attractions that were popular 75 to 100 years ago, but that no longer exist.

Castle Rock

In the early 1800s, the Spanish troops stationed in Santa Barbara built a fortification (or battery) on a cliffside point called la Punta de Castillo overlooking what is now called West Beach. The name didn’t come from this castillo (or “castle”), but from a distinctive rock formation at the water’s edge.

Castle Rock was only accessible during low tide until 1881 when a group of citizens built a small road leading behind the rock. It quickly became one of the area’s most popular tourist attractions, with visitors and locals alike climbing it to picnic and pose.

In 1931, Castle Rock, then deemed dangerous to the public, was dynamited to create an extension of the breakwater that sheltered the newly developed harbor. The two pillars at the entrance to the breakwater mark its approximate spot. The castillo had long disappeared by then, and the entire hillside dug away for a parking lot.

Giant Grape Vines