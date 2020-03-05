South on 101: A 'Curious Incident' play, blues legends in concert, kids crafts and more

Activities in Santa Barbara this weekend include a much-lauded play based on a much-lauded book, three blues masters on one bill, and much more.
'Curious Incident…'
It has an odd title, but that didn’t keep the book “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” from becoming a bestseller or the theatrical version from winning just about every theatre award possible both in London (record-breaking seven Olivier Awards) and New York (five Tony Awards, six Drama Desk Awards, among others).
Theatre Group at Santa Barbara City College presents this celebrated play through March 14 at the Garvin Theatre. The story is told by Christopher, a 15-year-old boy who is trying to solve a mystery. He is a mathematical genius, but has a condition similar to Asperger’s syndrome and has never gone beyond the end of his road alone, distrusts strangers, and does not like to be touched. His story translates to the stage in ways funny, heartbreaking, and dramatic. It deserves all those awards. Tickets start at $24. Visit the website for dates and times. (805-965-5935, www.theatergroupsbcc.com)
Quiet Down or Make Some Noise
Santa Barbara’s MOXI: The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation is fantastic, but it can be overwhelming with so much to see and do. Kudos to this innovative museum for holding monthly “Sensory-Friendly Mornings” where the intensity is dialed-down for an hour to allow visits by families with children and/or adults affected by Autism Spectrum Disorder and other challenges. Exhibits with a lot of noise or light are turned down or off, quiet “comfort spaces” are available, and there’s a limit of 50 guests. The next one is Saturday, from 9 to 10 a.m.; future sessions are the first Saturday of the month during the school year. Admission is $10 for all ages, and free for Personal Care Assistants. (125 State Street, 805-770-5000, www.moxi.org)
Kids can make music and musical instruments with Jason Summers at the weekly Art from Scrap children’s workshop held Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. It is only $8 for children aged 6 and older to make some noise using recycled materials donated to the Creative Reuse Shop. Or visit on Sunday to shop for special half-off reductions on particular items, be they fabric, paper, housewares, metal, glass, or plastic. Weekend hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursdays and Fridays are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (302 E. Cota Street, 805-884-0459, www.exploreecology.org)
Play the Blues
Three blues legends share one stage on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Arlington Theatre when guitarists Buddy Guy and Jimmie Vaughan are joined by veteran “harp” (harmonica) player Charlie Musselwhite, presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures. Guy has eight Grammys and is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, thanks to his Chicago blues licks. Vaughan hails from Austin and plays wicked Texas Roadhouse blues. Musselwhite is a jack-of-all-harp-trades, gliding from blues to gospel to country and beyond. Tickets start at $48.50. (805-893-3535, www.artsandlectures.uscb.edu)
Julia McHugh can be reached at southon101column@yahoo.com.