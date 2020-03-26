South on 101: Social distancing and streaming Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara plays a leading role in several excellent films, and has appeared in countless movies. In these days of social distancing, stay home and “visit” by viewing a movie filmed in Santa Barbara.

Stand Outs

State Street plays a big part in the 1981 movie “Cutter’s Way,” though many of its locations were razed in the late 1980s to build Paseo Nuevo. The opening scenes are of the Fiesta Parade along State Street, with other locations at City Hall and De la Guerra Plaza. Richard Bone (Jeff Bridges) finds the El Presidente stuffing the body of a dead girl into an alley dumpster. Director Ivan Passer never lived here, though we have him to thank for bringing Bridges to Santa Barbara, who moved his family here about a dozen years later. This moody mystery is riveting, but hard to find.

Filmmaker Andrew Davis is a longtime Santa Barbara resident. Andy Garcia plays twin brothers in his 1995 comedy “Steal Big, Steal Little,” but Santa Barbara stars. Garcia can be seen walking down State Street during the Solstice Parade, at the County Courthouse, and in Montecito, He’s the “good” twin and also an evil brother who wants to develop the land they inherited. Davis is best known for his thrillers, shot elsewhere, like “Under Siege,” “The Fugitive,” and “The Guardian.”