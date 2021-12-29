A balanced life is the key to a good life. For teenagers, this balance is crucial. I know from experience that if life is all work and no play, mental, physical and emotional health may be sacrificed.

During months of pandemic lockdown, life was boring because school was pretty much my only priority and I couldn’t hang out with friends or travel anywhere. As I have mentioned in my past articles, every day felt like Groundhog Day. This monotony contributed to the breakdown of my mental health, especially when I had nothing to look forward to (hanging out with friends, outings, etc.) to keep me going.

Now that life is getting back to normal, what’s there to do for teenagers in the Santa Ynez Valley? Unfortunately, not much.

Before the pandemic, the only thing for teenagers to do around the Valley — if they wanted to do something other than walk around Solvang or go on drives — was to go to the movies. I have so many fond memories of going to the Buellton movie theater, from the time I was in first grade until my freshman year in high school. Now, it’s being turned into an In-N-Out Burger. No matter that there’s already a McDonald's directly next to the place where the In-N-Out is going to be built — it’s still going to be built. I remember talk of a potential bowling alley and a zipline park being created in the Valley, but those ideas fizzled out long ago.

Sure, Santa Ynez boasts numerous activities for adults, mainly wine tasting, but that’s for adults, not teens.

Even though there aren’t many things to do for us, we still find things to do: We go on drives, we walk around Solvang, and … well, that’s pretty much it.

It’s illegal for licensed teens under the age of 18 to drive with other minors in the car, so what does that leave for us to do? Hang out at each other's houses? Well, there’s still a pandemic going on.

Of course, there’s always school, sports and clubs, but in the summer, the monotony creeps back in and strikes. Unless you're fortunate enough to go on vacation all summer long, you stay home and maybe occasionally go to the beach. I tried walking around Solvang this past summer on the Fourth of July, and well, let’s just say I won’t be doing that again anytime soon.

As I said, it’s important to have balance in one’s life. Without enjoyable things to do around the Valley, what are teenagers supposed to do to obtain that balance?

Many older generations complain that members of Generation Z spend too much time on their phones. On our screens, we’re connected with the rest of the world. We can play games, talk to friends, watch movies, read books, listen to music, etc. How are we supposed to go outside and enjoy where we live if there’s nothing to do where we live?

Undoubtedly, the Santa Ynez Valley is one of the most beautiful places in California. It’s great if a teenager enjoys hiking, biking or surfing, but where are the things to do when we want to unwind? Where are the bowling alleys or the movie theaters? All I’m saying is that the Santa Ynez Valley has the potential to not only appeal to the older generations but the younger ones as well.

Hopefully, the leaders of our community will recognize the importance of recreational activities for teens, and it will be something we can look forward to in the future.

