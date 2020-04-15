Terry White: Letting go of our end of the rope

Lately the coronavirus has demanded the world’s attention. We've been taken by surprise and it's generating a tremendous amount of uncertainty everywhere we turn, causing us to ask ourselves: How bad will it get? How long will it last? What will be the temporary or long-term impact? What should we tell our children?
We are all in this together and facing these collective questions and confusing adjustments. Anxieties can be felt all around in our community.
To help overcome this, it is suggested that counter-intuitive action be taken by “letting go of our end of the rope,” if only briefly, to embolden hope during these times of uncertainty.
Hopefuls do not hoard toilet paper and rice.
The relationship between anxiety and the heightened perception of uncertainty is often generated by our escalating, fearful pursuit to "find" certainty, when it is just not available.
My suggestion is to start by remembering to pause and breathe deeply and frequently.
Through my columns, I intend to help the community by facilitating an ongoing support system because I believe it to be very important that we learn ways to evolve through this from each other.
This is not a search “for the silver bullet,” but rather a way to not feel alone; and to reach out to others in the pursuit of a common understanding. This is also not to be mistaken as a pity party, but a discovery through personally-shared disclosures which I believe can offer the healing element that strengthens our well-being – and our community.
As we move ahead with these new sets of challenges, feel free to send your questions, personal dilemmas and stories to my email address for a response. I would like to hear from you. Feel free to email at terrypsychotherapy@gmail.com
Terry White L.M.F.T, Family Therapist, approaching three decades in practice as Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo CCED Clinic co-founder, clinical director and psychotherapist, is a family therapist based in the Santa Ynez Valley. He can be reached at terrypsychotherapy@gmail.com
