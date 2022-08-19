Visit a nature preserve, celebrate open spaces | Julia McHugh

Santa Barbara residents are blessed to live in such glorious surroundings: white sand beaches, coastal bluffs, hilly oak woodlands and more. The region is also blessed that the community has worked to preserve open spaces for the enjoyment of future generations.

San Marcos Foothill Preserve

Last summer, volunteers from Foothills Forever Fund faced a daunting task — to raise $18 million in just 90 days to purchase 101 acres of open space, saving it from development. The San Marcos Foothills Preserve already encompassed 200 acres, but this parcel would expand it to 300 acres of contiguous wildlife habitat.

Almost miraculously, they succeeded, thanks to donations of cash, pledges and bridge loans from over 5,500 community members. A last-minute multimillion-dollar anonymous donation put them over the top.

Located in the foothills between Santa Barbara and Goleta, the preserve offers expansive views of the Santa Ynez Mountains, Pacific Ocean and the Channel Islands. It is open to the public for low-impact recreation, including hiking, birding and on-leash dog walking (mountain biking is not allowed).

This lovely preserve is open and free to visit daily; volunteers lead nature walks and geology tours on weekends. (1155 Via Gaitero, www.sanmarcosfoothills.com)

Arroyo Hondo Preserve

Nestled in a magnificent canyon near Gaviota State Park, the 782-acre Arroyo Hondo Preserve was home to local Chumash for thousands of years. Later, it was part of a 26,500-acre Mexican land grant to Santa Barbara Presidio Commandant Jose Francisco Ortega.

His ranch’s 1842 adobe house was eventually used as a stagecoach stop, and later as a bar and eatery for workers constructing the nearby railroad and highway. The property was in private hands until 2001 when the Land Trust of Santa Barbara purchased it, ensuring its protection.

Though the Alisal fire burned through in October 2021, historic features were saved, and the land is recovering. It is free to visit, but reservations are required. It is open to the public on the first and third full weekends of each month — including this weekend — with guided docent-led hikes at 10 a.m. on Saturdays. (805-966-4520, www.sblandtrust.org)

More Mesa

More Mesa, a 300-acre coastal bluff, is located in Goleta just west of Hope Ranch. The open space, also managed by the Land Trust, is crisscrossed by trails (with outstanding views) used by walkers, runners, cyclists and horseback riders. A beautiful stretch of white sand beach is below but is difficult to access.

The name comes from T. Wallace More, who in 1861 purchased 1,000 acres at $5 an acre. In 1874, he built a 900-foot wharf here, which was more convenient for the local farmers than Santa Barbara’s Stearns Wharf. He was murdered in 1877 following a legal battle and eventual showdown with squatters at his ranch in Ventura.

Access is by driving south on Patterson Avenue, then east on Shoreline Drive to a trailhead near Orchid Drive.

Coal Oil Point Reserve

Established in 1970, Coal Oil Point Reserve is located adjacent to UCSB’s West Campus. It is part of the University of California Natural Reserve System. Now at 170-acres, the reserve is one of the best (and last) examples of the Southern California coastal strand ecosystem where sand dunes, beaches and wetlands converge. It is a birding hot spot and a nesting area for endangered Western snowy plovers.

Take a 2-mile loop trail that offers interpretive signs and downloadable podcasts. Two turnouts provide parking for birdwatching on Devereux Slough. Guided walks are held on the first Saturday of every month ($10 donation per person) with advance reservations (https://copr.nrs.ucsb.edu/visiting)