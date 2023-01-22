Creating a positive school culture is now more important than ever before.

After the pandemic, educators realized the importance of addressing student wellness through mental health support and counseling, and created new opportunities for a broader range of students to feel seen, heard, and included.

Changes and opportunities like these have also been made at Santa Ynez High School.

Michael Niehoff, the school principal at SYVUHS, has made it a point from the first day on campus to be accessible and available to students. He can be seen roaming the school at break and lunch, popping into classes, and has made it clear that everyone is welcome to contact him via email or his cell, which is posted on the school’s website.

Addressing student wellness and cultivating a positive school culture means creating opportunities. Steps to bring about these opportunities have been made, such as working with staff to host the first SYV Latino Leadership Conference, creating accessible gender-neutral bathrooms, and meeting with representatives from the Chumash tribe about creating on-campus projects, which include displaying Chumash history around the school, establishing a new student club, and creating a potential new course or class on Chumash culture.

Principal Niehoff is also working closely with Pirate’s Cove Coordinator Adriana Reyes to create a Black Student Union on campus.

Other projects such as "Under Pressure," a play the Honors Advanced Theatre Class put on, have encouraged open conversations on campus.

As senior Aleena Madrid put it, “The new administration is really focusing on accepting all students and providing them with things that are going to make them feel wanted and safe here at school [...] Providing them with more opportunities to go express themselves and be who they are, and show that to other people who relate to them.”

I also spoke with Greg Wolf, a social studies teacher at Santa Ynez High School, and I learned the meaning of student wellness from a teacher’s standpoint.

“When I think of student wellness, the first thing that comes to mind is their experience throughout the day, and moment to moment, and class to class. So student wellness means to me, on a simple level, that at the end of the school day, they had a positive experience.

"And then beyond that, it has to do with wellness as far as how they're able to manage stress, if they have positive social relationships and interactions with people, they feel welcome, included, and safe," he said. "So it has a lot to do with experience and environment.”

I was curious to find out if, with the new administration, Mr. Wolf has seen a difference in the culture on campus.

“Well, I see more smiles on peoples' faces, for one thing,” he said.

Starting at square No. 1, Santa Ynez High School’s new administration has taken steps to cultivate a positive school culture on campus by encouraging open conversations, creating opportunities for students to feel seen and included, prioritizing accessibility, and always putting the students first. All are ways that, I believe, have put smiles on students’ faces.

As a student myself, I can say that I have never looked forward to school more than I have this school year.

Creating an environment in which students feel supported truly makes a difference, as can be seen by the positive emerging culture at Santa Ynez Valley High School.

