Hooray! It’s 2022 and, hopefully, a healthier and more normal year.

I keep saying, I’m tired of the “new” normal ... give me the OLD one, please!

However, to return a little normalcy to my life, I’m happy to announce the 2021 Golden Spoon winner and it’s a doozy (as grandma used to say).

Since I’m the sole member of the nominating committee, judge and presenter of this prestigious/dubious award, I’m happy to bestow this year’s honor on my daughter Wendy Pearigen for her English muffin bread.

Well, according to Wendy, it’s not “her” recipe, she got it from Katie Cavali (owner of the Sweet Stuff in Buellton), so kudos to both.

Elaine Revelle: English muffin bread, Wendy’s way “I’m not sure the original name of this bread but the taste is reminiscent of Thomas’ English Muffins," Wendy began. “I guess the name English Muffin Bread is more descriptive and appealing than Thomas Bread.” Adding, “I got this recipe from Katie Cavali and it’s been my ‘go to’ ever since.”

This is easy and delicious — both welcomed terms and ones I can vouch for.

Originally appearing in the Spoon last February, I’ve enjoyed and made it several times. Always good fresh from the oven, but freezes well.

It’s good sliced and smeared with butter, great toasted with butter and it’s freak’n amazing as French toast.” Adding, “with Grade A maple syrup, must be grade A,” she insists.

“The best thing about this bread,” she said, “is that it turns out the same EVERY time. Regardless of my day, my mood, my patience, family chaos, weather, etc … you get the point … it doesn’t let me down. It mixes, it rises, it bakes and feeds my need for carbs exactly the same way every time.”

And, she’s right. This is a great go-to recipe for anyone who loves to bake and for first time bakers as well.

And, while you may call my awarding the Golden Spoon to my daughter nepotism, I call it good baking!

Without guilt and with pride, here’s 2021’s winning recipe (in Wendy’s words). Try it soon, you’ll be hooked.

ENGLISH MUFFIN BREAD

5-1/2 cups warm water

3 packages rapid rise yeast

3 tablespoons salt

3 tablespoons sugar

11 cups flour, yes eleven

After setting the oven at 350 degrees, I have the strongest family member fetch the Kitchen Aid. I attach dough hook and pour in warm water. I use nearly hot water because my kitchen aid mixing bowl is always quite cold. Next, empty yeast and let first two ingredients get acquainted with the dough hook. After a minute or so I toss in the salt and sugar. Last, in goes the flour, gradually. Continue the dough hook party until mixture is stretchy. It gets quite stretchy.

To bake: I use four bread pans. Mine are 8-1/2 by 5 x 3 inches. I spray them somewhat generously with cooking oil spray. Then I divide the dough equally between the pans and let them rise to the top of the pans. Takes maybe about two hours. I always lose track because I get lost in all my 1,000 other chores. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes. Brush the top with butter (Mom tip…just grab the cube and roll it on.) Put it back in the oven for another 10 minutes and MAGIC happens. Cool completely before slicing.

Note from Wendy: Cut yourself a piece or three and taste test … it’s not really a test because it’s already perfect. Put three loaves in large Ziplocs and into the freezer. YES, the freezer, loaves freeze beautifully and then finally hide the one you’re already eating from the rest of the family.

And to the experienced baker, she advises, cooks who don’t need step-by-step instructions: mix all ingredients, spoon into four well-greased pans. Let rise until it reaches top. Bake at 350 for 35 minutes, brush with butter, bake for another 10 minutes until golden brown and don’t forget, it freezes well.

