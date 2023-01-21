Hope this week’s Spoon isn’t a portent of the year to come.

In other words, I’m running late … nothing new. I had a hard time naming my Golden Spoon “recipient.”

To clarify, this “award” is in name only; no statuette, plaque or certificate comes with the recognition, which is solely at my discretion.

This year I had a hard time.

There were so many good, new and tasty recipes from friends and friends of friends, that it was truly difficult to pick my winner.

Finally, I narrowed it down to two, and figured, what the heck, I’ll use both.

So, without further ado, I’m happy to name my two, co-golden spoon recipients for 2022.

Drum roll please …

Karen Lamberton’s Farmhouse Chicken is an easy, tasty way to put together a dish that works for dinner, buffet or pot luck parties.

This is a simple recipe that uses canned soup, boxed rice, veggies and seasonings that can be made a day ahead — kids and grownups love it.

Karen gets a hats off and kudos from me.

FARMHOUSE CHICKEN

1 box Uncle Ben’s long grain and wild rice mix

3 whole chicken breasts

2 cans cream of mushroom or celery soup

1 cup mayonnaise*

1/4 cup milk

2 tablespoons lemon juice

3 stalks celery, diced

1/2 onion, chopped

1/2 pound mushrooms, sliced

butter

grated cheese

bread crumbs

paprika, optional

Cook rice according to package directions and put in bottom of a 9 by 12-inch baking dish. (Spray with non stick for ease in clean up.)

Poach, then shred or dice chicken. Mix soup, mayonnaise, lemon juice and milk, set aside. Sauté celery, onions and mushroom in butter. Scatter chicken over rice, add celery, onions and mushrooms and top with soup mixture.

Sprinkle with grated cheese, bread crumbs and paprika, if using. Bake in a 350-degree oven 1 to 1-1/2 hours or until bubbly.

When done, rest 15 minutes before serving. Good with tossed green salad and crusty bread.

*Can be half plain yogurt if watching calories.

THAI RICE SOUP (khao tom)

My other choice is a recipe without recognition, in other words, I don’t remember where I got it. Thai rice soup is delicious and a great way to use up leftover rice.

8 ounces ground pork

3 tablespoons fish sauce

2 tablespoons chili garlic sauce

kosher salt and ground white pepper

3 tablespoons lard or other oil

4 or 5 large shallots

4 or 6 garlic cloves

1 cup mushrooms, sliced

3 lemon grass stalks

2 tablespoons finely grated fresh ginger

2-1/2 quarts chicken broth

4 cups cooked and chilled rice

1 cup chopped fresh cilantro

3 tablespoons lime juice (2 to 3 limes)

lime wedges

Start by prepping: mix ground pork with one tablespoon each chili garlic and fish sauces and 3/4 teaspoon white pepper. Roll mixture into 20 meatballs and set aside.

Peel, halve and thinly slice shallots and garlic. Grate ginger, wash and slice mushrooms. Cut lemon grass into six inch lengths, peel (removing dry outer leaves) and smash. Wash and chop cilantro. Juice and cut limes.

To cook: heat lard in a large Dutch oven over medium high until shimmering. Add shallots and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring occasionally about five minutes until browned. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds.

Using a slotted spoon, scoop garlic and shallots from pot and drain on paper towel. Sauté mushrooms in pot until lightly browned. Add lemon grass and ginger and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add broth, bring to a boil, scraping up any browned bits, reduce to medium, and simmer uncovered about 15 minutes until flavors blend.

Remove and discard lemon grass. Gently drop in meatballs and simmer until just cooked, three to four minutes. Add rice and cook until heated.

Off heat, stir in remaining fish and chili garlic sauces. Add cilantro and lime juice, ladle into bowls and top with shallots. Garnish with additional chili garlic sauce, cilantro and lime wedges.

Serves four.

