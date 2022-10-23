After periods of scorching days, it’s October and fall is finally in the air.
With October come memories of Halloweens past, both mine as a child, as well as my girls’ and now the grandkids.
To use a phrase I used to hate, I must say that “in my day” it was different. We didn’t have “store bought” costumes or treats that may or may not be safe to eat, they were more likely to be homemade than bought in bags.
Costumes were made from sheets, old clothes or cardboard boxes.
It was pretty much the same when my girls were growing up. As soon as Oct. 1 rolled around, costume planning started. We were baking cookies, making candy and polishing fruit.
My neighborhood was a kick.
Kids would carry sacks, while parents toted wine glasses. Kids got candies and cookies, while mom and/or dad would sample a new wine or two.
Needless to say, a good time was had by all.
That brings me to this week’s recipes. Two from my past with new twists and both winners. Forget trick or treaters and try these out for your next house party.
BISCOTTI WITH MACADAMIA NUTS
2 cups flour
1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder
a big pinch kosher salt
2 large eggs
1/2 cup sugar
1 teaspoon pure vanilla
2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon olive oil
1 cup toasted and chopped macadamia nuts (3-1/2 ounces)
Sift flour with baking powder and salt into large bowl.
Crack eggs into mixer bowl and add sugar. Start on low speed and beat until blended. Scrape down bowl sides, increase to medium, beat until sugar and eggs are pale yellow and fluffy. Add vanilla.
Scrape bowl sides and add flour mixture all at once. Mix on low to form a crumbly dough. Increase to medium, add oil in a slow, steady stream and beat until a ball forms.
Stop mixer, add macadamias and mix on low for just a few seconds, to incorporate. On a lightly floured work surface, divide dough into two pieces. Roll each into a log about two inches thick and 12 inches long. Place on lined baking sheet and refrigerate until firm, about one hour.
When ready to bake, place rack in center of oven and heat to 350 degrees. Bake about 40 minutes until dough is lightly colored and set, rotating sheet front-to-back once to ensure even cooking. With a long metal spatula, transfer logs to wire racks and cool 30 minutes.
For second baking, set oven to 350 degrees and with serrated knife, slice logs diagonally and about 1/3-inch thick. Lay cut sides down, in rows on baking sheet and bake for seven minutes.
Remove and quickly flip over. Return and bake another seven minutes or until biscotti are crisp, crunchy and golden. Transfer to wire racks and cool completely before serving. Will keep two to three weeks if stored in an airtight container lined with waxed paper.
*To toast macadamia nuts, keep whole, spread in a single layer on a baking sheet and place in a 350 degree oven, toast until golden brown for approximately 12 to 15 minutes.
Stir once while roasting and watch carefully to avoid burning. Once done, cool completely before grinding or chopping.
PEANUT BUTTER COOKIES
1 cup shortening
1 cup peanut butter, chunk or creamy
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup granulated sugar
2 well beaten eggs
1 tablespoon milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon soda
2 cups sifted flour
Combine shortening with peanut butter. Gradually add sugars and cream thoroughly after each addition. Add eggs, milk and vanilla, stirring well. Sift salt, soda and flour together and slowly add to peanut butter mixture.
Roll dough into small balls and place on a lightly greased cookie sheet. Flatten balls with a fork dipped in topping mixture and bake at 325 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes. Makes two to four dozen cookies.
TOPPING
1 teaspoon instant espresso or 2 instant coffee
2 teaspoons powdered cocoa powder
2 teaspoons powdered sugar
Mix all ingredients and use when flattening cookies.