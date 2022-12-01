If you didn’t go to Turkey Bingo last month, you missed one of the Valley’s best family fun nights.

Mark your calendar for next year. Turkey Bingo is held annually on the Saturday night before Thanksgiving.

No kidding folks, though it has been going for over 100 years, it’s fun, fast moving and filled with energy. Also, it’s a great kick off for the holidays.

With that in mind, I have a few suggestions for appetizers or finger foods for upcoming holiday parties and open houses.

The appetizers came to mind after running across a recipe for a new twist on one of my favorite quickies — grilled cheese sandwich.

I’ve always added tomato slices when making grilled cheese, however, my new find called for brie, tomato slices and a fresh basil leaf. Trust me, it’s delicious and doesn’t take any longer to make than the classic.

This new favorite reminded me of my taste for brie. Not a fan of goat cheese, I tend to substitute brie whenever goat cheese is called for and it works every time.

I know there are some very fancy goat cheeses, but as yet I’ve not found one that doesn’t taste like GOAT. Notice the emphasis.

During my days as a feature writer for the Valley News, I had more than one goat farm/ranch assignment. From icy cold milk (the only way, I was told, to drink it) to beautifully made cheese(s), I realized that the musky odor of the pasture critters came through loud and clear via my taste buds.

It was a turn off I have not been able to overturn, hence the brie substitutions. From salads to snacks and so on … goat comes through and does me in.

Try the sandwich, which is simple. Make as usual with brie, thin tomato slices and fresh basil — it’s delicious.

Now on to appetizers. And, if you are a goat cheese aficionado, it will work here just at well.

BRIE BITES FOUR WAYS

8-ounce brie wheel

1 can crescent dough, or 1 box frozen puff pastry

6 teaspoons chopped walnuts

6 teaspoons apricot preserves

6 teaspoons cranberry sauce or jelly

8 teaspoons butter, melted

1 clove garlic, crushed or minced

herb or herbs of choice, chopped

4 to 6 strips bacon

maple syrup, to taste

butter for muffin cups

To make with crescent dough, roll into a 10 by 14-inch rectangle and cut lengthwise into six strips. Cut strips, crosswise, into 24 squares. If using puff pastry, partially thaw and cut each sheet lengthwise into three strips, then crosswise into four even slices. Again, result will be 24 squares.

To construct, place each square gently into a lightly buttered muffin cup. Cut brie into 24 even pieces and place one in each cup on top of dough/pastry.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees and finish by using the following combinations:

Apricot walnut: mix apricot jam/preserves with chopped walnuts and place one teaspoon on brie into six muffin cups.

Cranberry: one teaspoon cranberry jelly or sauce and add to six different muffin cups.

Garlic herb: melt butter, add garlic and herb (use fresh if possible). Mix and spoon mixture into another six muffin cups.

Maple bacon: fry bacon, chop and add maple syrup to taste, add mixture equally to remaining six muffin cups.

Season all to taste with salt and fresh ground pepper. Bake until golden, 10 to 15 minutes.

SIMPLE JALAPEÑO TOPPED BRIE

(1) 8 or 16 ounce wheel brie

1 cup (or 2) red or green jalapeño jelly

baguette or crackers for serving

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and place brie on oven proof plate or in a shallow baking dish. Bake 25 to 35 minutes or until slightly melted. Serve with sliced baguette or crackers.

NOTE: if used baguette, slice and lightly toast before serving.

