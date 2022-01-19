On the coattails of this year’s Golden Spoon Award, I’m introducing a new prize. The Golden Spoon goes to the best, in my opinion, recipe of the past year and this new award will go to the worst, also in my opinion.

This one I’m calling the Plastic Spoon of the Year.

And guess what? This dubious honor will go to me! Yes, I’m naming myself as the recipient.

Here’s the story behind that choice.

In November, I shared a recipe for persimmon bread, touted it as delicious and had no qualms in doing so. After all, I had made it before and it was, indeed, moist, slightly sweet and lightly spiced. But I goofed. When copying it from my files, I clicked on the wrong recipe; I picked up one I hadn’t tried. After baking loaves for Christmas, I realized I had put the wrong recipe in the Spoon. Oops!

So, folks, with apologies and a humble acceptance of the first ever Plastic Spoon Award, this week I’m acknowledging my faux pas and sharing the right recipe.

And, for the record, after realizing that the recipe I had shared in November was actually a failure, I tossed that batch and baked another. At least I had enough persimmon pulp, thanks to my generous neighbor.

By the way, other than the recipe, I stand behind the persimmon facts and directions from last year’s column.

While it was double effort to bake two batches, it was worth the effort in the long run. I had pulped and frozen a bounty of persimmons and am happy to say that having that made it easy. Not only did it work well, it thawed fairly quick and was as good as fresh.

And of course, I used the Hachiya — sweet (when fully ripe), squishy, golden globes of goodness.

I am not a fan of the Fuyus, which are squat and hard. Hachiyas are my choice.

I know we’re a long way from persimmon season, but keep this in mind for next fall. Freezer prep is easy. Persimmon seeds are so small, there’s no need to deseed them. Just cut in half, scoop everything out of the skin, toss in your blender or food processor and whiz away.

By the way, it was brought to my attention that persimmons can be frozen whole. Wash them well, gently pull or cut to remove stem, and place on baking sheet and freeze. When frozen, bag and label. To use, thaw slightly (about 5 minutes) and peel with a swivel peeler. Toss the half frozen pulp into your blender or food processor and puree until smooth.

I have to admit that I haven’t tried that method but will the next time I get my hands on some nice ripe ones.

The pulp I did freeze was so smooth and syrupy that I’m thinking of trying persimmon ice cream. I’ll let you know if it’s a hit or miss.

And, if I decide to share, in the fall of course, I’ll doublecheck which recipe I cut and paste. I don’t want to be a two-time winner, or should I say loser. Hopefully, this year’s Plastic Spoon Award will be the one and only!

BETTER PERSIMMON BREAD

1/2 cup butter, room temperature

1 cup sugar

1 cup persimmon pulp

3 eggs, room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 1/2 cups flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon fresh ground nutmeg

Preheat oven to 350 degrees, grease and flour three mini loaf pans. Cream butter and sugar until fluffy. Add eggs one at a time. When fully incorporated, add persimmon and vanilla. Sift flour with salt, baking soda, cinnamon and nutmeg. Slowly add to persimmon mixture and combine. Spoon batter into prepared loaf pans and bake 25 to 30 minutes.

A nice touch: During the last 10 minutes of baking, sprinkle tops lightly with sugar for a sparkly top and slight crunch.

Sweet, savory soups pair perfectly with the holidays | Elaine Revelle If your New Year’s Eve plan includes hosting a party, why not have a soup bar? Whip up a pot or two, provide an array of accoutrements and invite your guests to get creative.

Dress up roasted pork loins with tasty rubs, marinades | Elaine Revelle Several years back pork was dubbed “the other white meat” and its reputation soared. Pork is now the most popular meat in the Western world and Central Europe ...