I ate spaghetti for a week.
Last month, when my gambling gal pals and I made our annual trek to Las Vegas, we were in high spirits. We had missed our 2021 trip (thanks to COVID) and were determined to make up for lost time.
Loving the drive this time of the year, I was in the car with four friends. From Solvang to Vegas is a seven- to eight-hour drive, and we found many topics of conversation to whittle away the time.
Naturally at one point it turned to food. Santa Marian Sue Olivera brought up the subject of her father’s go-to dish, a not-quite-traditional spaghetti recipe that was a family favorite as she grew up. She promised to send it to me when she got home.
She fulfilled that promise, and I did my duty and gave it a whirl.
The recipe is another retro one (there have been several lately) that is easy, filling and tasty.
The “tasty” part was a surprise. Sue’s dish called for an ingredient that was known but not used by me, Cheez Whiz. That ooey gooey, traffic cone orange, Kraft Foods invention of the '50s.
I remember it as very salty and, for the times, somewhat expensive … almost a gourmet party spread.
Now often used as a topping for corn chips, nachos, Philadelphia-style cheesesteak and hot dogs, it’s also marketed in Canada, Mexico, the Philippines and Venezuela.
Available in a variety of flavors including original, light, Tex-Mex, salsa con queso, Italia, bacon and pimento, I figure any of these could be used in Sue’s recipe.
I’ve enjoyed getting to know Sue and hope to see her more often than on an annual basis. This year, one of her twin daughters, Jennifer, joined us for the trek across the desert.
Sue filled me in on her life before these trips. Raised locally, her maiden name is Butler. She and husband Jimmy will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary this November.
The Butlers, thanks to Jennifer and her twin, Dawn, have five grandchildren: two girls and three boys. A nice number but makes for a busy life. And then there’s their 5-pound Yorkie, Willow, and Francesca, a shelter Shih Tzu.
While she and Jimmy will celebrate their milestone anniversary, Sue confesses that Willow is “the love of my life."
As to the recipe, Sue says quantities are easily adjusted to taste and for number of servings. “I don’t really have exact measurements,” she said. “I just kind of remembered them in my head as I’ve been making this for so long ... enjoy.”
While her parents have died, Sue’s recollection is that her dad likely got the recipe from his mother.
I did try her recipe, which makes a lot (that’s why I’ve had spaghetti all week) and is quite tasty. Kids will love it, and it is quicky, easy and, other than the ground beef, calls for all pantry items.
One note, as all pasta does, it was a little dry when I warmed it up. I added one can diced tomatoes, juice and all, an addition that was just right. The Cheez Whiz is all the salt you need, plus it adds a slight creaminess to the sauce.
Now, my only concern is what to do with 15 ounces (minus 4 tablespoons) of Cheez Whiz. Might be a good addition to macaroni and cheese; I may give that a try.
In the meantime, here’s the recipe in her own words.
Thanks, Sue, lets do lunch!
DADDY'S SPAGHETTI RECIPE
1 pound ground beef
1 16-ounce package spaghetti noodles
1 16-ounce can tomato sauce
1 tablespoon butter
3 or 4 tablespoons Cheez Whiz
1 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon chili powder
Brown ground beef, season with pepper and chili powder. When cooked, add tomato sauce and let simmer for a little while. Cook spaghetti, drain, but do not rinse. Put in large bowl, add butter and Cheez Whiz, mix together ... then pour sauce over spaghetti and mix together. Enjoy!