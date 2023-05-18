Bring on the chocolate for National Chocolate Chip Day! | Elaine Revelle

Can you guess what today is, food wise? Hold on to your hats and waistlines, it’s National Chocolate Chip Day!
By the way, they’re not just for cookies, I have other suggestions.
This week, I’m honor bound to share a couple of my favorite recipes calling for chocolate chips, two calling for dark and one white, all favorites.
While I’m at it, might as well as include a word or two about one of my favorite events, a Valley staple since 1955. The annual Santa Ynez Valley Youth Recreation Queen Campaign which will wrap up next Friday night, May 26, at the traditional final event in the Veterans Memorial Building in Solvang.
Open to the public, it’s a fun and food-filled night with an ultimate goal of raising funds for the recreational facilities that dot our valley. From tennis courts, to ball fields, track equipment and the high school swimming pool, band and other uniforms as well as all kinds of sports events and equipment, this annual fundraising effort is dedicated to and supports the physical and athletic well being of our kids.
This year’s queen, valley native Gabriela (Gabbie) Robles, a senior at Santa Ynez Valley High School, gives credit by saying, “many of these programs would not have been available without the support from Youth Rec.”
Gabbie credits this hardworking group for enabling her to participate in an impressive array of sports activities. Danced with the Los Olivos Dance Gallery. Cheered for YFL and high school footballers and traveled to Great Britain to represent the Santa Ynez Valley in London’s New Year Parade as an All-American Cheerleader. She’s been involved in soccer, basketball, volleyball and track, currently, she’s taken up trap shooting, a VERY busy girl!
She adds that “I’ve raised animals and learned leadership skills through 4-H.”
All activities and events that have been supported by and benefited from these annual fund raisers.
My daughters, too, benefited, as has my granddaughter. I’m grateful for what they have provided and do my best to support Youth Rec.
We all need to get on board to keep this legacy of giving our kids sports and recreational opportunities not often available in small communities.
Next week’s event starts with a social hour at 5 p.m. You’re encouraged to bring your appetites (barbecue at 6 p.m.), pocketbooks (auction following dinner) and get involved.
As I’ve said for years…Youth Rec is the group that put the fun in FUNdraising!
As promised, here are three trusted, decadent recipes calling for chocolate chips.
After all, gotta’ support these “official” food holidays too.
TRADITIONAL GANACHE
2 cups whipping cream
dash salt
1 pound bittersweet or semisweet chocolate*, chopped
2 teaspoons vanilla
flake salt
Bring cream to simmer in heavy medium saucepan. Remove from heat. Add chopped chocolate and whisk until melted and smooth. Refrigerate until icing is spreadable, stirring frequently, about two hours. Use as any frosting. Recipe will ice three layers. Top finished cake with a light sprinkling of flake salt.
*NOT unsweetened.
WHITE CHOCOLATE GANACHE
10 ounces high quality white chocolate
2/3 cup heavy cream
1-1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla
Finely chop chocolate, cut butter into three pieces. Bring cream to a boil over low heat and pour over chocolate. Set aside for one minute and whisk until blended and smooth. Add butter, one piece at a time, whisking until incorporated. Stir in vanilla and refrigerate until spreadable, stirring frequently.
CHOCOLATE COATING
2 ounces canning paraffin (wax) about 1/2 bar
12 ounces chocolate chips
Chop paraffin into small pieces and melt in top of double boiler. When melted, add chocolate chips, set aside five minutes and stir well blended and smooth. Cool slightly and use as a coating for nuts, fruits, pretzels or candies. Drizzle over cookies, cakes or use as accents with previous dipped dark chocolate treats. After dipping, place at room temperature on a waxed or parchment lined baking sheet to harden, 15 minutes to one hour.