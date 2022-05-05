Let’s face it, no matter what the occasion, we’re all up for dessert, and today is no exception.

It’s Cinco de Mayo and my thoughts have turned to two of my favorites — flan and tres leches (three milks) cake.

This year, I’ve decided to bump it up a bit and go for a quatro (four) leches version.

How do you say in Spanish, "Does one go for tres to quatro?" That’s easy, una mas leche.

By the way, a quickie Cinco de Mayo fact: It’s not Mexico’s Independence Day, that’s Sept. 16. Cinco de Mayo celebrates Mexico’s victory over the French in the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

However you think of it, Cinco de Mayo means fun and good food.

Traditional dishes can be molé poblano (considered the official dish of Cinco de Mayo), while other favorites are chilaquiles, tamales, carnitas, barbacoa, fish tacos, horchata, Mexican street corn, pozole, guacamole, and, of course, margaritas.

So, whether you celebrate today or wait until the weekend, here’s a couple of rich, luscious desserts to round out your feast.

Be forewarned, however, neither of these are quick and easy. Flan takes meticulous timing and quatro leches is time-consuming.

QUATRO LECHES PASTEL

1 1/2 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 cup unsalted butter

1 cup white sugar

5 eggs

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

milk sauce

2 cups whole milk

1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

1 (12 fluid-ounce) can evaporated milk

1 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream

1 cup white sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour 9-by-13-inch baking pan. Sift flour with baking powder and set aside. Cream butter and sugar until fluffy. Add eggs and vanilla; beat well. Add flour mixture to butter mixture, 2 tablespoons at a time; mixing well between additions. Pour into prepared pan.

Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Pierce cake several times with a fork. While cake is cooling, combine whole milk, condensed milk and evaporated milk. Pour slowly over cake, tilting and turning pan occasionally for even coverage and absorption. Whip whipping cream with remaining sugar and vanilla until thick. Spread over top of cake. Keep refrigerated until time to serve.

When serving, can be garnished with slices of mango, pineapple or other fresh fruit.

FLAN

1 3/4 cups whipping cream

1 cup milk (not low or nonfat)

Pinch of salt

1/2 vanilla bean, split lengthwise

1 cup sugar

1/3 cup water

3 large eggs

2 large yolks

7 tablespoons sugar

Whipped cream, optional

Position rack in center of oven and preheat to 350 degrees. Combine cream, milk and salt in heavy medium saucepan. Scrape seeds from vanilla bean into cream mixture and add pod. Bring to simmer over medium heat. Remove from heat and set aside to steep 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, combine 1 cup sugar and 1/3 cup water in another heavy, medium saucepan. Stir over low heat until sugar dissolves. Increase heat to high and cook without stirring. Brush down sides of pan with wet pastry brush and swirl pan occasionally until syrup turns a deep amber color, about 10 minutes.

Quickly pour caramel into six 3/4-cup ramekins or custard cups. Using oven mitts, immediately tilt each ramekin to coat sides and set 13-by-9-by-2-inch baking pan. Whisk eggs, egg yolks and sugar in medium bowl just until blended. Gradually and gently whisk cream mixture into egg mixture without creating excess foam. Pour custard through small sieve into prepared cups, dividing evenly (mixture will fill ramekins).

Pour enough hot water into baking pan to come halfway up sides of ramekins. Bake until centers of flans are gently set, about 40 minutes. Transfer to rack and cool.

Chill until cold, about 2 hours. Cover and chill overnight. (Can be made two days ahead).

To serve, run small sharp knife around flan to loosen. Turn over onto plate. Shake gently to release and carefully lift off ramekin, allowing caramel syrup to run over flan. Repeat with remaining flans. Add dollop of whipped cream if desired and serve.

