October is National Cookie Month and it’s right up my alley.

My two primary passions are homemade cookies and cookbooks, and nothing makes me happier than to find a great cookie recipe in a new book.

After trying to scale back my mania, I succumbed to a delightful new book, "Lemon Love and Olive Oil," by Mina Stone. With a background in cookies and art, it’s no wonder this book is a winner in my eyes.

Clear and concise, it’s full of recipes in my favorite format. Also, since its focus is lemon, it includes several Greek recipes.

Another thing I like about it is that ethnic recipes are under native names as well as English. Measurements are in American quantities (no scale needed) and has pictures that make your mouth water.

The book is not inexpensive at $40, but it is chock-full of interesting and mouth-watering pictures — well worth the money.

From avgolemono to zucchini, the recipes are easy to follow and appealing.

In recognition of National Cookie Month, I decided to try out an interesting sounding chocolate treat: chocolate olive oil cookies with sea salt. Yum.

Olive has been the oil of choice in my family for as long as I can remember, and it’s still the only oil in my cupboard. I use it for everything, from frying eggs to making cakes. Any recipe calling for oil gets olive oil in my house. Now, I have a cookie recipe where it’s part of the ingredients.

I doubled the recipe, which was easy to do, baked them and took them on a tasting run with my regular testers. All nodded approval and gave them a thumbs-up.

Made with olive oil, cocoa and chopped chocolate, these are dense, delicious and not too sweet, making them a perfect coffee time treat.

These cookies don’t spread, as ones containing butter are prone to do, and keep a high-rounded shape.

The author recommends undercooking them slightly. That’s a good idea since chocolate cookies tend to be difficult to judge doneness by sight, however my oven runs a little cool, so by her standards I overcooked mine, yet they were still delicious. Use your own judgment on that.

I used a small rounded ice cream/cookie scoop, which turned out to be just right. The scoop was probably a little larger than the recommended “tablespoon,” but as justifiers are apt to say, it worked for me.

I’m moving on to another recipe — a delicious-sounding lemon-y dish: pasta with toasted almond and lemon pesto.

I tweaked these slightly, used my stand mixer to make and doubled the quantities, which resulted in just under five dozen cookies.

The following includes the author’s directions.

CHOCOLATE OLIVE OIL COOKIES WITH SEA SALT

3/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

2/3 cup cocoa powder

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

2 3-ounce dark chocolate bars

flaky salt such as Maldon

In a large bowl, whisk oil with sugar. Add eggs and vanilla and whisk again until everything is incorporated.

In another bowl, whisk flour with cocoa powder, baking soda and salt. Add flour mixture to olive oil mixture and combine. Chop one chocolate bar into bite-sized pieces and the other in medium shards for tops. Fold bite-sized pieces into mix and refrigerate for at least one hour.

When ready to bake, line two cookie sheets with parchment paper and preheat oven to 350 degrees. Scoop dough with a tablespoon and drop onto prepared sheets. Gently indent middle of cookie, top with chocolate shard and sprinkle with salt. Bake 8 to 10 minutes, then cool slightly on baking sheet before moving to wire rack.

Cookies will keep in airtight container for one week.

