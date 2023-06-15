Cookbook inspired Chinese walnut chicken | Elaine Revelle

I’ve been collecting cookbooks since the age of eight — a family trip souvenir. And I have been reading cookbooks since my early teens.
No surprise now that in my advanced years it’s developed into what my girls consider an obsession. Don’t know if there’s such a group as CBA (Cook Books Anonymous), but if there is, I probably need to sign up and confess my addiction.
Working for The Book Loft all these years has been like an alcoholic tending bar. I’ve tried to cut back, keep away from trendy titles and fad foods, with little success.
When tempted by an appealing cover or intriguing title, I attempt to push the CB demon off my shoulder and give it thorough consideration.
I’ve devised a three-pronged category system: informational (food facts, cooking techniques, cookery utensils/devices/equipment, etc.), by the book (simple to complicated recipes calling for specific ingredients) or ones that sound so intriguing that I just have to have it and local offerings — always a favorite.
Local recipe, fund raising collections are my downfall. They tend to find me and, like a stray cat or dog, beg to be taken home. I can’t resist those, they’re the best.
I’ve tried to get organized, from old-fashioned recipe booklets — “perks” from flour, sugar, butcher counters and produce section etc. — to high-end glossy editions. But that’s fruitless … just hope when the day comes that my girls are faced with the task, some of my favorites will strike a chord and end up with them.
That brings me to a recipe I tried last week.
At a spring P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) bunko party, everyone went home with a prize. Winners in bunko categories got the top ones, but there was a table groaning with items donated by members. I drooled over a cookbook — no surprise there. Later, I learned the "gifter" had had second thoughts and reclaimed her donation.
That was understandable, I’d have probably done the same, no argument on that score!
It’s hard to describe someone you’ve known casually for a long time. “Friend” doesn’t really fit, even when it’s someone you would like to be friendly with, while “acquaintance” sounds a little cold, distant.
I like the phrase, “long time familiar face” and that describes the book retriever Paula Shortell, to a tee.
She remembered my disappointment and showed up last week with THE book. We had a great visit, compared kid notes and old friends we have in common.
I’ve got to upgrade her in my friend/acquaintance grouping, she’s one to get to know better.
Now for the book. It was given to her by Betsy Burgget who had received it from a friend named “Ito” in 1975.
Titled "The Chinese Menu Cookbook," a 1969 compilation by Constance D. Chang, a couple recipes in the index were check marked. Don’t know whose marks they are, Paula’s or Betsy’s.
This week it’s “deep fried walnuts [sic] chicken”, the name says it all, both favorite ingredients in my house.
Thanks, Paula, for this treasure, I’m trying the second soon. Incidentally, recipe No. 2 is “deep fried pork.” Notice a trend?
DEEP FRIED WALNUTS [sic] CHICKEN
1/2 chicken breast, bite size pieces
1/2 teaspoons salt
pinch of pepper to taste
2 teaspoons dry sherry
2 egg whites
4 tablespoons cornstarch
2 cups walnuts, chopped fine
4 cups oil for frying
canned pineapple
maraschino cherries, drained
green pepper, chopped and lightly sautéed
Toss chicken pieces with salt, pepper and sherry. Beat egg whites lightly, add cornstarch and mix well. Dip chicken in mixture and coat with walnuts. Heat oil to 375-degree oven, add walnut-covered chicken bites one-by-one and fry until golden.
Drain well and place on serving plate. Garnish with pineapple, cherries and green pepper.
NOTE: designated an appetizer, I had mine on a bed of rice (noodles would work too). Also, I had all ingredients except cherries, left them off, and “green” pepper means poblano in my house.