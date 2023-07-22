Delicious couscous inspired by Stella Mare’s in Santa Barbara | Elaine Revelle

Last week I met up with a delicious side dish.

I had lunch at Stella Mare’s by the Andree Clark Bird Refuge in Santa Barbara and had their pan seared sea bass with sautéed onions, tomatoes and Israeli couscous in white wine … again, delicious!

There have been times I’ve fudged a little, mentioned to management that I’m a newspaper food columnist (said with a little, hmm, haughtiness) and would like to talk to the chef about sharing a recipe.

To be honest the situation for the luncheon and my awe at the setting held me back and I lost all my former bravery.

The couscous was incredible and as I thought about it, I realized I would have to experiment and come up with a close version.

Looking at the ingredients I realized it fell into one of those food categories that go by different names. For instance, take garbanzos/chickpeas. From what I can tell, from the East Coast to the Midwest they are called chickpeas, but from the Midwest to the Pacific Coast, it’s garbanzos.

Not sure why, but it seems to be regional. Then there’s jalapeños. Also regional. While in the West we pronounce them halo-PAIN-yos, Southerners and East Coasters say halo-pea-nos.

Large or pearl couscous, however, seems outside the continental divide.

Going by pearl, fregola (Italian), Israeli, Sardinian or Lebanese couscous, the names seem interchangeable. The only difference I can find is size variances with fregola — often toasted, adding to its flavor.

Plus, it’s hard to find. After coming up with an internet recipe that seemed similar to Stella Mare’s dish, I went on a quest. No luck anywhere, checked all our markets and came up emptyhanded.

Alright, I was desperate. One recipe suggested substituting orzo, the Italian rice shaped pasta. Since couscous is actually a pasta, that made sense and that’s what I used.

Not done yet, but my trial did produce a tasty result. I’m determined to find the “right” couscous and keep going. Meanwhile, I’m sharing what I did come up with: tasted good and had the same buttery taste with the tang of white wine and a little brightness from lemon juice.

Try it yourself and by the next Spoon and I’ll try to come up with a source for the elusive couscous.

By the way, don’t be confused. Israeli couscous or fregola are quite different from regular couscous.

While similar to Israeli couscous, fregola is made by hand — not a machine. Basically, it’s a small spherical pasta from the Italian island of Sardinia. Made with semolina and water, it’s toasted for nuttiness and makes a great base for pasta salads and sauced side dishes.

ISRAELI COUSCOUS/FREGOLA IN WHITE WINE

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 clove garlic, bruised

2 cups cherry tomatoes

1/2 cup yellow onion, minced

salt and white pepper to taste

1/3 cup dry white wine

1-1/2 tablespoons butter

lemon juice, optional

2 cups fregola or Israeli couscous

salted water

In a large frying pan, gently heat olive oil and add garlic. Sauté until garlic is fragrant. Cut any large cherry tomatoes in half, leaving smaller ones whole and add to pan with garlic. Add onions and sauté until tomatoes burst and release juice and onions are translucent. Remove garlic and discard. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Stir in wine, turn heat down, and keep warm.

Meanwhile, cook couscous/fregola according to package directions. When done, drain. Bring heat up under sauce mixture, add butter and stir until melted. Add lemon juice, if using, stir and toss with cooked and drained couscous. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed. Serves four as a side dish.

NOTE: definitely use cherry tomatoes for this. Skip the prettier grape variety as cherries are sweeter, more tomato-y and burst when lightly sautéed. The grapes are drier, tough skinned and have little juice. And, if you have a choice, go for toasted fregola for more flavor and color.

